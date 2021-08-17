3D Printing Construction Market Generated ~$15 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC to be The Fastest Growing Region in Coming Years Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing environmental concerns and the possibility of increased architectural flexibility and customization are the major factors driving the expansion of the 3D printing construction market. Further, there are several health benefits such as cost-effective and quicker construction and zero waste generation, which further boost the adoption of the 3D printing technology in the construction industry. Because of these factors, the global 3D printing construction market revenue surged to ~$15 million in 2020.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of many countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus. This resulted in the closing down of 3D printing construction material manufacturing facilities and construction sites and disrupted supply chains. As a result, the market suffered heavily in the short run (right till the third quarter of 2020), thereby causing a sharp fall in the market growth rate. However, with the lifting of lockdowns, construction activities resumed and the imports and exports of raw materials were streamlined, thereby propelling the demand for 3D-printable construction materials.

The 3D printing construction market is divided into powder bonding and extrusion categories, based on construction method. Between these, the extrusion category held the largest share in the market in 2020, and this dominance is predicted to continue in the coming years as well. This will be because of the extensive adoption of the extrusion method for on-site construction applications, on account of the fact that it enables the use of conventional construction materials such as cement, clay, plaster, geopolymers, and concrete.

Further, the 3D printing construction market is classified into infrastructure and building, depending on end-user sector. Of these, the building category is predicted to register faster growth in the forthcoming years. This will be due to the surging adoption of the technology in building construction, because of the soaring requirement for complex designs that can be developed with the help of the 3D printing construction technology.