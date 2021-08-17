checkAd

Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers chosen by Octopus Hydrogen for a project in the UK

17.08.2021, 09:30  |  61   |   |   

Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient pressurised alkaline electrolysers used in on-site hydrogen production based on renewable electricity, has today signed an agreement with Octopus Hydrogen for delivering electrolysis equipment for a project in the UK.

The order includes the supply of two GHS HyProvide A90 electrolysers with a combined capacity of 0.9 MW for the production of green hydrogen from solar energy. The electrolysers will be deployed in a 40 ft container as a complete green hydrogen plant. When fully operational during Q2 of 2022, Green Hydrogen Systems’ electrolysers will provide approximately 389 kg green hydrogen per day.

The project is led by Octopus Hydrogen, a provider of ‘green hydrogen as a service’. Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units and will support the project with on-site maintenance and remote monitoring and support as part of a three-year service agreement. The electrolysers are expected to be delivered in Q2, 2022.

“We at Green Hydrogen Systems are thrilled that Octopus Hydrogen has chosen our efficient electrolysis technology for this project to contribute to the UK’s independence from fossil fuels and its ongoing energy transition,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CCO Søren Rydbirk.

Green Hydrogen Systems is delivering electrolysers to numerous projects in Europe and most recently also in Australia. This is Green Hydrogen Systems second British project, increasing its UK installation base to 1.8 MW. In June 2021, Green Hydrogen Systems raised DKK 1,265 million in the company’s initial public offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The net proceeds from the offering are planned to be used for expanding the company’s production facilities, technological advancement of the electrolysis equipment and expanding the organisation.

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading wind energy companies.

Further information: www.greenhydrogen.dk

About Octopus Hydrogen

Octopus Hydrogen, an Octopus Energy Group company, is positioned to supply ‘green hydrogen as a service’ for heavy goods transportation, energy storage, industrial applications and aviation in UK, Europe and Australia, with the first kilos of green hydrogen to be sold in 2021. The intent is to remove the infrastructure cost and complexity from the end user and accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen as a fuel. Octopus Hydrogen will bring Octopus Energy’s unrivalled customer centric approach to the green hydrogen supply market. With the recent acquisition of Octopus Renewables and the world leading Kraken platform, the Group is uniquely positioned to drive down costs and help customers drive the transition to a competitive and 100% green economy.

Further information: https://www.octohydrogen.com/

For more info please contact:

Green Hydrogen Systems

Investors:

Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR,

+45 6065 6525,

jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:

Aleksandra Lozinska, Marketing and media relations

alo@greenhydrogen.dk

+45 4414 0344

