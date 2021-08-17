Jyske Bank Falls 5% After Net Interest Income, Commission Income Miss Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:29 | 58 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 09:29 | (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates. The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top lineBut despite … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates. The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top lineBut despite … (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates.

The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top line

But despite overall total income coming 1% ahead of estimates, the misses on net interest income and fee & commission income were seen as a negative

The mix was slightly soft, with NII and commissions slightly lower than expected and costs slightly higher, SEB said

The share will underperform today based on poor revenue mix, which will likely cause consensus EPS to come down by 2-3%, Carnegie said



