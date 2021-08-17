checkAd

Jyske Bank Falls 5% After Net Interest Income, Commission Income Miss Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 09:29  |  58   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates. The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top lineBut despite …

  • (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates.
  • The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top line
  • But despite overall total income coming 1% ahead of estimates, the misses on net interest income and fee & commission income were seen as a negative
  • The mix was slightly soft, with NII and commissions slightly lower than expected and costs slightly higher, SEB said
  • The share will underperform today based on poor revenue mix, which will likely cause consensus EPS to come down by 2-3%, Carnegie said


Jyske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jyske Bank Falls 5% After Net Interest Income, Commission Income Miss Estimates (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates. The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top lineBut despite …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say
CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million
NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
Tivoli Half Year EBITDA DKK -55.4 Million
Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:11 UhrJyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
PLX AI | Analysen