Jyske Bank Falls 5% After Net Interest Income, Commission Income Miss Estimates
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates. The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top lineBut despite …
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates.
- The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top line
- But despite overall total income coming 1% ahead of estimates, the misses on net interest income and fee & commission income were seen as a negative
- The mix was slightly soft, with NII and commissions slightly lower than expected and costs slightly higher, SEB said
- The share will underperform today based on poor revenue mix, which will likely cause consensus EPS to come down by 2-3%, Carnegie said
