DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets
- (PLX AI) – DSV shares gained about 1.5% in early trading as more analysts lifted their price targets on the stock after the company lifted its outlook twice in 2 weeks.
- Price targets were lifted at Danske, Handelsbanken and UBS today
- The strong trading environment will continue for DSV, continuing to drive up volumes, Handelsbanken said
- DSV's expectations for the fourth quarter are still too conservative despite the outlook upgrades, Handelsbanken said
- Handelsbanken has a buy rating on DSV, with price target DKK 1,725, implying 9% upside from today's share price
