DSV Rises as Analysts Keep Lifting Price Targets Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:37 | 50 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 09:37 | (PLX AI) – DSV shares gained about 1.5% in early trading as more analysts lifted their price targets on the stock after the company lifted its outlook twice in 2 weeks.

Price targets were lifted at Danske, Handelsbanken and UBS today

The strong trading environment will continue for DSV, continuing to drive up volumes, Handelsbanken said

DSV's expectations for the fourth quarter are still too conservative despite the outlook upgrades, Handelsbanken said

Handelsbanken has a buy rating on DSV, with price target DKK 1,725, implying 9% upside from today's share price



