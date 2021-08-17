checkAd

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of GN Store Nord on March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 6, 2021 (see company announcement no. 14). The share buyback program is implemented in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (the Safe Harbor Rules).

The share buyback program was initiated in order to reduce the share capital and to cover obligations under the company’s long-term incentive program. The share buyback program runs from May 6, 2021 and will be concluded no later than March 8, 2022. The total share buyback in the period will represent an amount of up to DKK 2,400 million.

On a weekly basis, GN Store Nord will announce the number and value of shares repurchased under the program in a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period from August 10, 2021 through August 16, 2021:

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
August 10, 2021 22,000 556.96 12,253,058
August 11, 2021 22,000 552.67 12,158,837
August 12, 2021 20,732 527.58 10,937,712
August 13, 2021 20,527 529.23 10,863,539
August 16, 2021 22,000 522.83 11,502,225
Accumulated under the program 1,151,836 539.56 621,484,578

Following the above transactions, GN Store Nord holds as treasury shares a total of 9,613,664 shares of nominally DKK 4, corresponding to a total nominal value of DKK 38,454,656 and 7.0% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

