Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:49

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger has supplied essential production equipment for a large-scale animal vaccine facility of its long-standing customer Boehringer Ingelheim in Lyon-Jonage, France.

The order with a volume of €17.5 million includes the design, prefabrication, construction, installation and commissioning of process equipment for the upstream and downstream processing of the vaccine production

Bilfinger continues on its growth path in the biopharma industry, says Christina Johansson, Interim CEO Bilfinger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



