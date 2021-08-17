Bilfinger Gets EUR 17.5 Million Order from Boehringer Ingelheim
- (PLX AI) – Bilfinger has supplied essential production equipment for a large-scale animal vaccine facility of its long-standing customer Boehringer Ingelheim in Lyon-Jonage, France.
- The order with a volume of €17.5 million includes the design, prefabrication, construction, installation and commissioning of process equipment for the upstream and downstream processing of the vaccine production
- Bilfinger continues on its growth path in the biopharma industry, says Christina Johansson, Interim CEO
