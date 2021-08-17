checkAd

Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 10:00  |  49   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 17.08.2021 / 10:00

Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool
 

- Since market entry in 1995, Manz has established itself as an esteemed provider of end-to-end automation solutions in the display industry

- From hardware to software - automation systems from a single source allow easy integration

- Modularization of the systems for quick and easy extensions of production lines and capacities

- Customers benefit from more efficient processes, lower manufacturing costs and competitive end products


Reutlingen, August 17, 2021 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has just delivered its 200th robot handling system for the biggest G10.5 display vacuum coating tool. For more than two decades, Manz has been providing innovative automation solutions along the entire display value chain in Asia. In the process, Manz is constantly developing these automation systems tailored to customers' needs in line with the latest production requirements, demonstrating "best-in-class" high-tech engineering in software and hardware again and again. Manz systems are particularly impressive due to their high quality, reliability, and ease of integration into existing processes.

With its many years of expertise in the development of hardware and software, Manz offers its customers individual solutions from a single source: from production planning to robotics and mechatronics, including optical inspection systems, to comprehensive drive and control systems. In particular, the carbon gripper system developed by Manz ensures maximum stability combined with low vibration and low weight, which virtually eliminates the breakage rate when handling the glass substrates, which are up to 2940 x 3370 mm in size and ultra-thin at 0.4 mm.

In partnership with display manufacturers, Manz's solutions ensure that complex production processes run more efficiently, manufacturing costs are reduced, and end products can be offered competitively. The modularization of production equipment and software allows both a simple and quick expansion of existing production lines and capacities as well as a problem-free conversion of the lines or complete process changeover.

Seite 1 von 3
Manz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool DGAP-Media / 17.08.2021 / 10:00 Manz AG delivers 200th robot handling system for G10.5 display vacuum coating tool   - Since market entry in 1995, Manz has established itself as an esteemed provider of end-to-end automation solutions in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE UK FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER vollzieht die im Insolvenzplan vorgesehenen Kapitalmaßnahmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrManz AG liefert 200. Roboter-Automationssystem für Vakuum-Beschichtungsanlagen für Displays der Generation 10.5
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik in der Elektromobilität
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Manz AG: Orders underscore expertise in electric powertrain and increasing growth momentum in electromobility
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Manz AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06.08.21DGAP-DD: Manz AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.08.21DGAP-DD: Manz AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.08.21Aktien: Bayer, BioNTech, Manz, SÜSS MicroTec und Nel ASA - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
05.08.21Manz will vom absehbaren Ende des Verbrennungsmotors profitieren
4investors | Kommentare
05.08.21DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21Manz Half Year Revenue EUR 114.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 115 Million
PLX AI | Analysen