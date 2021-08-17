checkAd

Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 10:00  |  43   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia, Safaricom and UNICEF connect more primary schools to the Internet across Kenya

  • Deployment of Nokia FastMile 4G Fixed Wireless Access broadband connects 90 primary schools, focusing on rural areas as well as disadvantaged urban areas.
  • Ambition to scale initiative to all schools in Kenya, as part of a Government initiative to provide equitable access to digital learning.
  • Importance of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic further highlights the need for connectivity in schools.

17 August 2021

Nairobi, Kenya – Nokia has come together with multiple stakeholders, including Safaricom, UNICEF and the Kenyan Ministries of Education and ICT, to connect close to 90 schools to the Internet in Kenya. Both rural and disadvantaged urban settlements have benefitted from the initiative, which also supports digitization and digital literacy. The initiative aims to ‘connect the unconnected’, with the ultimate goal of supporting the Kenyan Government’s plans to scale broadband connection to all schools by 2030.

The connected schools are spread across rural and informal urban settlements in Kenya, serving an estimated 32,670 students. Schools are using Nokia’s FastMile 4G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband solution to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity delivered over Safaricom’s 4G/LTE network. Nokia’s meshed WiFi Beacon technology is used to boost the Internet signal in selected classrooms and computer labs.

The importance of good connectivity has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. School closures in Kenya in 2020 meant that children had to stay at home for six to nine months, leaving them reliant on remote learning. The digital divide meant that students who could access the internet were better placed to continue with their learning.

Schools equipped with a broadband connection, digital devices and teacher training will now be able to make better use of video communication, digital curricula and online content, thereby improving digital literacy and skills amongst school children.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, said: “As part of our Transforming Lives purpose and vision to become a purpose-led technology company, we are always looking for partnerships that allow us to use our services to deliver social impact in areas aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals. Our shared value partnership with UNICEF and Nokia allows us to connect schools in underprivileged areas and increase access to digital literacy. This will ensure that the students there are not left behind when it comes to reaping the benefits of an ever-increasing digital society.”

