checkAd

Vestas Falls 2% as BofA Sees Margin Pressure from Raw Materials

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 09:57  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.
  • BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining a buy rating on the stock
  • Vestas second-quarter earnings missed expectations, and the company cut guidance for the year to revenue of EUR 15.5-16.5 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 5-7%
  • The guidance cut was greater than expected by most, while Q2 was weak, BofA said
  • Average selling price per MW will by a key focus point in the second half of the year for Vestas, and should at least remain stable, BofA said


Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Falls 2% as BofA Sees Margin Pressure from Raw Materials (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say
CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million
NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
Tivoli Half Year EBITDA DKK -55.4 Million
Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Vestas Profitability Issues Are Temporary, Kepler Says Reiterating Buy
PLX AI | Analysen
13.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
12.08.21Vestas Falls Another 2% as Negative Commentary After Earnings Continues
PLX AI | Analysen
12.08.21ROUNDUP: Nordex operativ wieder im grünen Bereich - Aktie im Plus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Management mit bösen Vorahnungen: Solltest du die Vestas-Aktie jetzt schnell verkaufen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
12.08.21BERENBERG stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
12.08.21JPMORGAN stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx erstmals seit 2008 über 4200 Punkte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte