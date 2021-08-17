Vestas Falls 2% as BofA Sees Margin Pressure from Raw Materials Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 09:57 | 37 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 09:57 | (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.

BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining a buy rating on the stock

Vestas second-quarter earnings missed expectations, and the company cut guidance for the year to revenue of EUR 15.5-16.5 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 5-7%

The guidance cut was greater than expected by most, while Q2 was weak, BofA said

Average selling price per MW will by a key focus point in the second half of the year for Vestas, and should at least remain stable, BofA said



