Rheinmetall Gets 2 Orders Totaling EUR 37 Million Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 10:02 | 34 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 10:02 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves.An engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel enginesA South … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves.An engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel enginesA South … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves.

An engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel engines

A South American customer has placed an order with the company for pulse width-modulated back pressure valves for 3.8- as well as 4.5- and 6.7-litre engines

Delivery of the parts earmarked for China will take place in the 2021-2025 timeframe and be produced in China

The components slated to go to South America will be manufactured at Rheinmetall’s plant in Ústi nad Labem in the Czech Republic, and shipped during the period 2022 to 2027



