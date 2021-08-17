checkAd

Rheinmetall Gets 2 Orders Totaling EUR 37 Million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves.An engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel enginesA South …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall wins multimillion euro orders from premium engine-makers for back pressure valves.
  • An engine manufacturer from China has ordered intelligent electronically commutated back pressure valves for 12-litre diesel engines
  • A South American customer has placed an order with the company for pulse width-modulated back pressure valves for 3.8- as well as 4.5- and 6.7-litre engines
  • Delivery of the parts earmarked for China will take place in the 2021-2025 timeframe and be produced in China
  • The components slated to go to South America will be manufactured at Rheinmetall’s plant in Ústi nad Labem in the Czech Republic, and shipped during the period 2022 to 2027


