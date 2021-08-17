checkAd

Bayer to Present Data from Cardiovascular Portfolio, Including Finerenone

Autor: PLX AI
17.08.2021, 10:09  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.
  • A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented including detailed results for the investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist finerenone and the Factor Xa inhibitor Xarelto (rivaroxaban)
  • Together with FIGARO-DKD, Bayer will also present new findings from FIDELITY, the integrated analysis of both FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD. The aim of FIDELITY was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of finerenone across the spectrum of patients with CKD in T2D
  • New late-breaking VOYAGER PAD study data will evaluate sex-based outcomes in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) post-revascularization
  • Additional VOYAGER PAD data published at the congress will evaluate the impact of Xarelto on patients with symptomatic PAD with and without comorbid diabetes and fragile patients
  • New ANTENNA study data that will be presented as a poster at the congress will shed light on kidney function outcomes over a 2,5 years time period of AF patients using Xarelto vs warfarin for stroke prevention
  • New data from the Phase III VICTORIA trial will also be presented at the congress. Three abstracts will provide further insights into the use of Verquvo in patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure, including those receiving an angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer to Present Data from Cardiovascular Portfolio, Including Finerenone (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say
CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million
NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
Cyan Cuts Guidance; Sees Negative EBITDA for the Year
Zealand Pharma Short Position Increased By Armistice Capital
Brockhaus Half Year Revenue EUR 22.5 Million
Jyske Bank H1 Pretax Tops Estimates; Starts New DKK 1 Billion Share Buyback
Tivoli Half Year EBITDA DKK -55.4 Million
Magnora Q2 Pretax Loss NOK 10 Million as Revenue Decreases
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
DoorDash Has Higher Support as Profitability No Long in Question, Wells Fargo Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Bilfinger to Repay Debt, Buy Back Shares, Pay Special Dividend
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:35 UhrMarktkompass: DAX schwächer, BAYER & T-MOBILE | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
16.08.21ROUNDUP: Bayer setzt im Glyphosat-Streit auf höchstes US-Gericht(1) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Bayer setzt im Glyphosat-Streit auf höchstes US-Gericht - Unsicherer Augang
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
PLX AI | Analysen
16.08.21Nach Explosion: Currenta findet keine gesundheitsschädlichen Stoffe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21LYNX: Jetzt das Handtuch werfen oder doch die Bayer Aktie kaufen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
11.08.21LYNX: Jetzt das Handtuch werfen oder doch die Bayer Aktie kaufen?
LYNX Broker | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Bayer und HelloFresh
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte