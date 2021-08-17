Bayer to Present Data from Cardiovascular Portfolio, Including Finerenone Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 10:09 | 17 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 10:09 | (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented … (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented … (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto studies at the ESC Congress 2021.

A total of three late breaking abstracts will be presented including detailed results for the investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonist finerenone and the Factor Xa inhibitor Xarelto (rivaroxaban)

Together with FIGARO-DKD, Bayer will also present new findings from FIDELITY, the integrated analysis of both FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD. The aim of FIDELITY was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of finerenone across the spectrum of patients with CKD in T2D

New late-breaking VOYAGER PAD study data will evaluate sex-based outcomes in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) post-revascularization

Additional VOYAGER PAD data published at the congress will evaluate the impact of Xarelto on patients with symptomatic PAD with and without comorbid diabetes and fragile patients

New ANTENNA study data that will be presented as a poster at the congress will shed light on kidney function outcomes over a 2,5 years time period of AF patients using Xarelto vs warfarin for stroke prevention

New data from the Phase III VICTORIA trial will also be presented at the congress. Three abstracts will provide further insights into the use of Verquvo in patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure, including those receiving an angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)



