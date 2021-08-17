Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share for DAB; Already Owns 36.67% Autor: PLX AI | 17.08.2021, 10:06 | 24 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 10:06 | (PLX AI) – Spar Nord announcement on forthcomming submission of mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 shares in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S ("DAB") at a price of DKK 10.35 per … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord announcement on forthcomming submission of mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 shares in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S ("DAB") at a price of DKK 10.35 per … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord announcement on forthcomming submission of mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.

Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 shares in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S ("DAB") at a price of DKK 10.35 per share

Spar Nord shareholding in DAB increases from 32.07% to 36.67%

Spar Nord obligation to submit a mandatory public takeover bid to all shareholders in DAB to acquire all outstanding shares

Spar Nord will publish an Offer Document within four weeks of the date of this announcement



