Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share for DAB; Already Owns 36.67%
- (PLX AI) – Spar Nord announcement on forthcomming submission of mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.
- Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 shares in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S ("DAB") at a price of DKK 10.35 per share
- Spar Nord shareholding in DAB increases from 32.07% to 36.67%
- Spar Nord obligation to submit a mandatory public takeover bid to all shareholders in DAB to acquire all outstanding shares
- Spar Nord will publish an Offer Document within four weeks of the date of this announcement
