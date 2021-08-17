checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 10:19  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

13151

108,7063

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

2000

108,6322

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

1484

108,5293

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

13431

109,0205

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

4441

109,1040

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

1500

109,0591

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

500

109,0594

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

14997

109,7194

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

2932

109,7330

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

1150

109,7160

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

500

109,7500

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833

8422

111,0978

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833

1 578

110,8945

CEUX TOTAL

66 086

109,4593

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021 Name …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 26 July to 30 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Arkema: Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 19 July to 23 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 July to 16 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten