Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
13151
108,7063
2000
108,6322
1484
108,5293
13431
109,0205
4441
109,1040
1500
109,0591
500
109,0594
14997
109,7194
2932
109,7330
1150
109,7160
500
109,7500
8422
111,0978
1 578
110,8945
66 086
109,4593
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
