checkAd

CoinsPaid enters DeFi full-force and launches the IDO on DaoMaker and SpacePort

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 10:23  |  20   |   |   

TALLIN, Estonia, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After meticulous preparations, CoinsPaid has come up with the initial DEX offering. It will present services and the native CPD token on DaoMaker and SpacePort.

New services - bigger infrastructure

With the majority of CoinsPaid's customers being into cryptocurrencies, the cryptoprocessor has decided to embrace the prospects of decentralized finance and provide new services. Those will include borrowing and staking, farming, swaps - all typical operations powered by DeFi coins.

To make the process easier and more productive, CoinsPaid will launch the CPD token. The utility token will grant holders a bunch of benefits:

  • Up to a 50% discount on platform fees
  • Rewards for staking, farming, and other DeFi-related activities
  • Bonus for referrals
  • Loyalty rewards

Meet CoinsPaid's IDO on the largest platforms

CoinsPaid will launch the IDO on DaoMaker (24th of August) and SpacePort (25th of August). Users will be able to purchase CPD tokens for $0.02. The fundraising hard cap is $320,000.

16 mln CPD tokens are allocated for public sale. The maximum investment threshold on DaoMaker is 500 USD, on SpacePort - 3,000 USD. No lockup applies to the public sale but the vesting period is 4 months.

How to participate? Register on DaoMaker or SpacePort and join when registration opens. Meanwhile, you can visit the IDO page on DaoMaker and learn more about CoinsPaid and its roadmap.

Why CoinsPaid?

With so many competitive projects around, why does it make sense to purchase CPD and participate in CoinsPaid's IDO? There are at least three reasons to consider this company:

  1. CoinsPaid is a fully operating company with a profitable business model.
  2. Established in 2014, CoinsPaid accounts for processing of 5% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions. In July 2021, the total number of processed operations exceeded 9 mln. Since January 2021, CoinsPaid has processed transactions worth 1.8 bln EUR.
  3. Zero selling pressure on TGE.

Don't miss your chance to buy one of the most promising DeFi coin of 2021. Subscribe on CoinsPaid on social media and be the first to register for the IDO.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoinsPaid enters DeFi full-force and launches the IDO on DaoMaker and SpacePort TALLIN, Estonia, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After meticulous preparations, CoinsPaid has come up with the initial DEX offering. It will present services and the native CPD token on DaoMaker and SpacePort. New services - bigger infrastructure With …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Early ...
Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.91% for ...
Fats & Oils Market worth $285.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Green Hydrogen Market worth $4,373 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Over 1/3rd of Electrical Steel Sales to Concentrate in Energy Generation: Fact.MR
Carrier Rocket Market to Reach $25.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to ...
Security Testing Market to Reach $36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...