checkAd

Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL)

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 10:30  |  38   |   |   

MediSure Canada has obtained a Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to Source Class II through Class IV Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical DevicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

MediSure Canada has obtained a Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to Source Class II through Class IV Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical Devices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce that Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ("MediSure") a wholly owned subsidiary, has obtained Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to source class II (two) to class IV (four) diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices from MDALL licensed manufacturers located across the world, and distribute these medical devices in Canada under the MediSure brand.

"The achievement of MediSure receiving the new MDEL licence from Health Canada is a major accomplishment, as it complements our existing Health Canada MDALL manufacturing license, and immediately opens the door for MediSure to launch new, innovative medical device solutions into the Canadian healthcare market." said Mario Cortis, MediSure, President.

EMPOWER ACCELERATES ABILITY TO DISTRIBUTE AND SELL MEDICAL DEVICE PRODUCTS IN CANADA WITH THE MEDISURE BRAND

"One in four Canadian's, and one in four American's are afflicted with various forms of diabetes, and as such, we must use our resources to advance care and treatment options for patients." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO, Empower Clinics Inc. "We also must expand our reach into new technologies, new devices, new ways to deliver care. We must use The Medi-Collective. We are going to pilot new technology. MediSure as a division, as a company, has already made an impact, and I am certain much more impact will come from the MediSure brand in North American markets now that the MDEL licence is officially granted."

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT MEDISURE:

MediSure Canada is a Canadian medical device company dedicated to bringing value to the high cost of diabetes, both to patients and insurers. MediSure's products are designed and manufactured with safety and durability in mind, meeting all ISO standards with world-class quality controls. Equipped with features that lead the industry in technology, MediSure's products are designed to offer a user-friendly experience and an overall improved approach to diabetes management.

Seite 1 von 3
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL) MediSure Canada has obtained a Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to Source Class II through Class IV Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical DevicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
OneSoft Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, ...
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Murchison Confirms Widespread Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Surface Mineralization at Its PYC Target with ...
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and Social Media Channels in Advance of Multiple Rolling Clinic Launches Beginning in Early September in Key Canadian Cities
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Empower Clinics Completes Landmark Kai Laboratory Expansion
Accesswire | Analysen
31.07.21Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing
Accesswire | Analysen