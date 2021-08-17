Empower Clinics Wholly Owned Subsidiary MediSure Receives Approval of Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL)

MediSure Canada has obtained a Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to Source Class II through Class IV Diagnostic and Therapeutic Medical DevicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce that Medi+Sure Canada Inc. (" MediSure ") a wholly owned subsidiary, has obtained Health Canada Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL # 17716), to source class II (two) to class IV (four) diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices from MDALL licensed manufacturers located across the world, and distribute these medical devices in Canada under the MediSure brand.

"The achievement of MediSure receiving the new MDEL licence from Health Canada is a major accomplishment, as it complements our existing Health Canada MDALL manufacturing license, and immediately opens the door for MediSure to launch new, innovative medical device solutions into the Canadian healthcare market." said Mario Cortis, MediSure, President.

EMPOWER ACCELERATES ABILITY TO DISTRIBUTE AND SELL MEDICAL DEVICE PRODUCTS IN CANADA WITH THE MEDISURE BRAND

"One in four Canadian's, and one in four American's are afflicted with various forms of diabetes, and as such, we must use our resources to advance care and treatment options for patients." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO, Empower Clinics Inc. "We also must expand our reach into new technologies, new devices, new ways to deliver care. We must use The Medi-Collective. We are going to pilot new technology. MediSure as a division, as a company, has already made an impact, and I am certain much more impact will come from the MediSure brand in North American markets now that the MDEL licence is officially granted."

ABOUT MEDISURE:

MediSure Canada is a Canadian medical device company dedicated to bringing value to the high cost of diabetes, both to patients and insurers. MediSure's products are designed and manufactured with safety and durability in mind, meeting all ISO standards with world-class quality controls. Equipped with features that lead the industry in technology, MediSure's products are designed to offer a user-friendly experience and an overall improved approach to diabetes management.