Metal Stamping Market Size Worth $270.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal stamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 270.32 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing production of automobiles is anticipated to drive the demand for metal stamping as it is used in manufacturing of car body panels, transmission components, and interior and exterior structural components.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The blanking segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 3.2%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry on account of its precise and superior stamping ability
  • The bending segment accounted for a revenue share of 16.7% in 2019. Products manufactured using this process ensure stability and durability, thus it is mostly used in auto components.
  • Consumer electronics is the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing utilization of lightweight metal components to improve the durability of electronics.
  • Industrial machinery accounted for a revenue share of 19.2% in 2019 owing to the growing demand for machinery and automation to improve the efficiency of the output
  • North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue dominating the overall metal stamping market over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of automobiles and consumer electronics.

Read 120 page market research report, "Metal Stamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Flanging), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Automobile consumers are shifting their focus towards lightweight vehicles on account of rising concerns about environmental pollution. According to the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the global light vehicles sales reached around 94 million in 2018 and are expected to reach nearly 110 million by 2026. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is encouraging auto component manufacturers to increase their production capacities and engage in new product developments, which, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.

