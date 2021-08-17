checkAd

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 10:41   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2021 / 10:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: VGG GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Disposal: In connection with the IPO of VARTA AG, VGG GmbH established a stock option program (MSOP) for the benefit of the members of the Management Board and certain employees of VARTA AG and its co

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
125.8755737 EUR 208449.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
125.8755737 EUR 208449.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
69867  17.08.2021 



DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 10:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

