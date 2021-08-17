The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of View, Inc. (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors

checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during afterhours trading on August 16, 2021.

