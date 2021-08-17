checkAd

1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 11:05  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The soaring requirement for packaged and processed foods, mushrooming usage of personal care products, and increasing adoption of various farming methods that involve the use of agrochemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers, are the major factors fueling the demand for 1,5-cyclooctadiene. Additionally, the increasing industrialization and urbanization rates and the surging disposable income of people in Eastern countries are propelling the expansion of the global 1,5-cyclooctadiene market. Because of these factors, the market generated ~$210 million revenue in 2020 and is expected to boom during 2021–2030.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions in the manufacturing sector. Because of the imposition of strict lockdowns and the closing of international borders, the transportation and production of synthetic lubricants, rubber, nylon, cosmetics, concrete chemicals, and plastics that use 1,5 cyclooctadiene as a chemical precursor came to a halt. This subsequently hampered the progress of the market.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-5-cyclooctadiene-ma ...

The 1,5-cyclooctadiene market is classified into specialty chemicals, catalyst ligands, elastomers, solvents, and chemical intermediates, based on application. Out of these, the catalyst ligands category dominated the market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2020. This is ascribed to the extensive usage of catalyst ligands for producing chemicals such as dichloro (1,5–cyclooctadiene) palladium.

Depending on end-use, the 1,5-cyclooctadiene market is divided into cosmetic, agrochemical, food, construction, and rubber categories. Out of these, the food category dominated the market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2020. This was mainly because of the fact that 1,5-cyclooctadiene was heavily used as an additive in the food packaging industry.

Browse in-depth report on 1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Research Report: By Application (Catalyst Ligands, Specialty Chemicals, Solvents, Elastomers, Chemical Intermediates), End Use (Agrochemical, Cosmetics, Food, Rubber, Construction) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-5-cyclooctadiene-ma ...

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1,5-Cyclooctadiene Market Generated ~ $210 Million Revenue in 2020, APAC is the Largest Market Says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The soaring requirement for packaged and processed foods, mushrooming usage of personal care products, and increasing adoption of various farming methods that involve the use of agrochemicals such as pesticides …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Early ...
Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.91% for ...
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry waking up with Spending on Marula Oil continues to Accelerate at 6.3% Growth by 2031: PMR
Fats & Oils Market worth $285.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Green Hydrogen Market worth $4,373 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Over 1/3rd of Electrical Steel Sales to Concentrate in Energy Generation: Fact.MR
Carrier Rocket Market to Reach $25.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to ...
Security Testing Market to Reach $36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...