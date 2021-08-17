checkAd

DGAP-DD SANHA GmbH & Co. KG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 11:09  |  24   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2021 / 11:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Kaimer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Manager

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG

b) LEI
5299008XLQ6FIVLW9E26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A1TNA70

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
749.90 EUR 7499.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
749.9000 EUR 7499.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG
Im Teelbruch 80
45129 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.sanha.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69870  17.08.2021 



Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 4,00 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SANHA GmbH & Co. KG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.08.2021 / 11:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Forecast adjustment and strategic realignment
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: BINECT AG - NEUER NAME IM HANDELSREGISTER EINGETRAGEN
DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:12 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:12 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:09 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:06 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:06 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:01 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:01 UhrDGAP-DD: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13.08.21DGAP-News: SANHA GmbH & Co. KG veröffentlicht Halbjahresabschluss 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten