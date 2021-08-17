

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.08.2021 / 11:09

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Kaimer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Executive Manager

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG

b) LEI

5299008XLQ6FIVLW9E26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A1TNA70

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 749.90 EUR 7499.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 749.9000 EUR 7499.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

