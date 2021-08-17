checkAd

DSV, 908 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV Panalpina A/S will be held on:

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, at 8:30 CEST, at DSV Panalpina A/S’ registered office

DSV Panalpina A/S
Hovedgaden 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark

Doors open at 08.00 CEST

 

We expect Covid-19 health risks and government precautions to continue on the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Therefore, we encourage shareholders to carefully consider attendance and as an alternative consider sending a postal vote. No refreshments or food will be served in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting to limit Covid-19 related risks.

Shareholders attending the Extraordinary General Meeting despite the above are encouraged not to bring advisors or other authorized guests to limit the number of physical attendees at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Further, any meeting participants having or showing symptoms of virus infection, are kindly requested not to attend the meeting.

Shareholders who do not attend, but wish to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting are encouraged to submit a postal vote or a proxy to the Board of Directors, as described below. Shareholders may submit written questions to the Company’s management before the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The above precautions are based on rules and recommendations issued by the Danish Health Authorities effective at the date hereof. If applicable rules and recommendations are updated before the Extraordinary General Meeting, additional precautions may be taken.

1        Agenda

      1.   Proposed election of new member for the Board of Directors
      2.   Amendments to the Articles of Association
            2.1.    Proposed authorisation to increase the share capital
            2.2.    Change of the name of the Company
      3.   Amendments to Remuneration Policy

2        Explanation of the agenda items

Re item 1 of the agenda


Proposed election of new member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors nominates: Tarek Sultan Al-Essa

In connection with DSV Panalpina’s all-share acquisition of Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics, the Board of Directors of DSV Panalpina has agreed to nominate an acceptable candidate to the Board of Directors of DSV Panalpina proposed by Agility. Based on Agility’s proposal to elect Tarek Sultan Al-Essa, the Company’s Board of Directors recommends that Tarek Sultan Al-Essa be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

