Surgical Robots Market Size Worth $14.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 21.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness and adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) due to the potential benefits provided by them is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of international players is further bolstering the market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The global market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to increased awareness about the potential benefits provided by them
- In 2020, the others application segment accounted for the highest revenue share. This segment mainly includes the usage of surgical robots in laparoscopy, oncology, and various other general surgeries
- The segment growth is attributed to the high demand for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries
- In addition, reduction in limitations associated with traditional surgery procedures and enhancement in delivering successful outcomes through the utilization of robotic technologies is fueling the product adoption and growth
- North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of international players along with the lineup of many products for FDA clearance, ongoing developments in robotics, and the demand for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce the post-operative period
- Furthermore, R&D initiatives pertaining to ergonomically designed workstations to improve learning curves and speed up clinical adoption coupled with improvements in miniaturization of instruments are the other factors boosting the regional market growth
Read 118 page market research report, "Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Urology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Gynecology), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
