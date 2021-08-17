SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness and adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) due to the potential benefits provided by them is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of international players is further bolstering the market growth.