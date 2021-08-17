Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.08.2021, 11:18 | 20 | 0 | 0 17.08.2021, 11:18 | 17 August 2021 PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’) NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation: 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name



Alan Dale 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status



Finance Director c) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc



b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument







Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3p each







GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction



Market Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volumes

£6.4039 3,125 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Total

3,125

£6.4039



£20,012.19





e) Date of the transaction



16 August 2021



f) Place of the transaction



London Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint plc

Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316 -end-







