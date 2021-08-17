checkAd

Think Systems Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Think Systems Inc., a management consulting firm providing small and mid-market companies with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced it is number 2,092 on Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

The annually updated list provides a unique look at the nation’s most successful companies in the economy’s most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Think Systems joins companies like Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names that gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Think has passed another benchmark by joining so many innovative companies that have become household names after being featured on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Tony Gruebl, founder and CEO of Think. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team members who tackled unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic to help the company continue to grow. It is incredibly satisfying to be recognized nationally for this work and growth.”

Think has grown an average for 44% per year over the last three years and currently employees nearly 100 consultants and professionals in multiple regions across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, the company continues its east coast expansion and opened an office in 2020 in Bocca Raton, Florida. And, despite the pandemic, in September of 2020, Think made a strategic acquisition of Ventrue, LLC, a consulting and shared services practice supporting Venture and PE portfolio companies, acquiring key shareholders and executives.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

