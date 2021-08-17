Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Danske Andelskassers Bank Says Will Comment on Spar Nord Offer When Official (PLX AI) – Danske Andelskassers Bank board recommends shareholders wait for official takeover offer from Spar Nord. Says will discuss the offer and issue a statement on advantages and disadvantages when the offer is official



