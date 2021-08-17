Danske Andelskassers Bank Says Will Comment on Spar Nord Offer When Official
(PLX AI) – Danske Andelskassers Bank board recommends shareholders wait for official takeover offer from Spar Nord. Says will discuss the offer and issue a statement on advantages and disadvantages when the offer is official
(PLX AI) – Danske Andelskassers Bank board recommends shareholders wait for official takeover offer from Spar Nord. Says will discuss the offer and issue a statement on advantages and disadvantages when the offer is official
Spar Nord Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Danske Andelskassers Bank board recommends shareholders wait for official takeover offer from Spar Nord.
- Says will discuss the offer and issue a statement on advantages and disadvantages when the offer is official
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0