SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 953.1 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the prevalence of road accidents and stroke and the growing geriatric population is increasing the adoption of exoskeletons for improving mobility, thereby aiding the market growth. According to the data published by the National Safety Council in March 2021, an estimated 42,060 individuals died in road mishaps in 2020, a year in which people traveled significantly less (13%) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of 8% over 2019. It further stated that around 4.8 million people were badly injured in 2020. Exoskeletons are anticipated to continuously evolve in complexity in the forthcoming years owing to the implementation of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), resulting in smarter and more competent robots.

Key Insights & Findings:

The mobile mobility segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the benefits offered in enhancing strength without compromising on the freedom of movement

The powered technology segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increase in the influx of regulatory approved solutions

The lower body extremity segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increase in the prevalence of lower body disabilities

The healthcare end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to a surge in advancements in this sector

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing number of U.S. FDA approvals in this region

Based on mobility, the mobile exoskeleton segment accounted for the largest revenue and volume share in 2020. The development of innovative mobile exoskeletons by manufacturers for the elderly and disabled population is boosting the adoption of mobile exoskeletons. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. However, complications and high costs associated with designing mobile systems are expected to hamper the market growth as these factors ultimately increase the costs of the final product.