EcoGraf Limited: Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant

Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant

MODULAR RECYCLING PILOT PLANT TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUSTAINABILITY

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce completion of the Engineering Scoping Study ('Study') for a modular recycling pilot plant to recover carbon battery anode materials.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

- Capital cost estimated at A$5.8m for throughput of 50-100kg/hour

- State-of-the-art-facility utilising EcoGraf HFfree(TM) purification process with the design providing location flexibility

- Plant to demonstrate purification flowsheet capability, providing customers with product sample volumes for technical and commercial assessment

- Design criteria based on operating at the highest environmental standards and providing process flowsheet flexibility to evaluate various feedstocks

- Plant to provide customised solution to support the new legislation from the EU Commission, that demands increased battery recycling

- Recycling of the carbon anode material will significantly contribute to lowering battery unit costs and reducing carbon emissions.

The Study, including capital estimate, was undertaken by GR Engineering. The concept design utilised recently completed locked cycle testwork to optimise plant and equipment sizing and provides the flexibility to accommodate variations in feedstocks and locations.

Plant capability and key features include:

- Operates as a standalone facility with throughput rates based on a single shift, 5-day operating week

- Self-sufficient, except for utilities of power, gas and water

- Variable screening and treatments included in the feed to the EcoGraf HFfree(TM) purification process