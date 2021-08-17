checkAd

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.08.2021, 11:35  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EcoGraf Limited: Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant

17.08.2021 / 11:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant

MODULAR RECYCLING PILOT PLANT TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUSTAINABILITY

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce completion of the Engineering Scoping Study ('Study') for a modular recycling pilot plant to recover carbon battery anode materials.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

- Capital cost estimated at A$5.8m for throughput of 50-100kg/hour

- State-of-the-art-facility utilising EcoGraf HFfree(TM) purification process with the design providing location flexibility

- Plant to demonstrate purification flowsheet capability, providing customers with product sample volumes for technical and commercial assessment

- Design criteria based on operating at the highest environmental standards and providing process flowsheet flexibility to evaluate various feedstocks

- Plant to provide customised solution to support the new legislation from the EU Commission, that demands increased battery recycling

- Recycling of the carbon anode material will significantly contribute to lowering battery unit costs and reducing carbon emissions.

The Study, including capital estimate, was undertaken by GR Engineering. The concept design utilised recently completed locked cycle testwork to optimise plant and equipment sizing and provides the flexibility to accommodate variations in feedstocks and locations.

Plant capability and key features include:

- Operates as a standalone facility with throughput rates based on a single shift, 5-day operating week

- Self-sufficient, except for utilities of power, gas and water

- Variable screening and treatments included in the feed to the EcoGraf HFfree(TM) purification process

Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Limited: Lithium-ion Battery Anode Recycling Pilot Plant 17.08.2021 / 11:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Lithium-ion Battery Anode …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Partner Incyte gibt Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsvertrag mit InnoCare für Tafasitamab ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Second-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CV2CoV, Demonstrates Improved Immune ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Prognoseanpassung und strategische Neuausrichtung
DGAP-News: AKASOL eröffnet Gigafactory 1: Europas größte Fabrik für Nutzfahrzeug-Batteriesysteme
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER vollzieht die im Insolvenzplan vorgesehenen Kapitalmaßnahmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Empfohlenes Barangebot für Dialog Semiconductor Plc durch Renesas Electronics Corporation - ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Forecast adjustment and strategic realignment
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: BINECT AG - NEUER NAME IM HANDELSREGISTER EINGETRAGEN
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:35 UhrDGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Recycling-Pilotanlage für Lithium-Ionen-Batterieanoden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf to Evaluate Industrial Site in Sweden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf prüft Industriestandort in Schweden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: VIERTELJÄHRLICHER TÄTIGKEITSBERICHT (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: VIERTELJÄHRLICHER TÄTIGKEITSBERICHT
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: ​​​​​​​Funding for Expansion of Battery Anode Material Facility
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Recyceltes Anodenmaterial für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien erreicht 99,98 % Kohlenstoffgehalt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen