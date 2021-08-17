Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE ) announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste, as more fleets adopt and expand their use of the low-carbon transportation fuel. RNG represents more than 74 percent of the 26 million gallons of fuel Clean Energy expects to provide through these recent signed agreements. Clean Energy has a stated goal of providing 100 percent zero-carbon renewable fuel at its stations by 2025.

RoadEX, a large California drayage company, is adding 16 new natural gas trucks to their fleet through the Chevron and Clean Energy partnership Adopt-A-Port program. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fleets that are looking to lower their emissions are switching to RNG because it can provide immediate and significant carbon reductions,” said Chad Lindholm, vice president, Clean Energy. “They’re finding that RNG is the easiest and most cost-effective way to meet sustainability goals.”

Clean Energy signed a multi-year agreement with the City of Pasadena for an anticipated 1.5 million gallons of RNG to fuel 53 vehicles, including solid waste, transit buses, dump trucks and street sweepers.

Big Blue Bus, the transit agency that services one of the most environmentally conscious cities in the county, Santa Monica, CA, has extended its RNG fueling contract with Clean Energy for five additional years for an anticipated 10 million gallons of RNG to fill its 189-bus fleet.

“Our adoption of RNG has helped cut emissions by more than 70% over the last 5 years, and aligns with our goal of transitioning to a clean energy fleet by 2030, as well as the City of Santa Monica’s plans for carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Ed King, director, Santa Monica Department of Transportation.

Gold Coast Transit, which serves Ventura County, CA has signed a multi-year fuel supply agreement with Clean Energy for an expected 4.2 million gallons of RNG to fuel 56 buses and 25 paratransit buses and vans.

Clean Energy has entered into a long-term agreement with Cedar Bus Company, of Buffalo, NY, to provide an estimated two million gallons of fuel to power 60 shuttle buses that provide paratransit and university transportation.

The City of Sacramento, County of Sacramento, and the City of Redlands have all extended their RNG supply agreements with Clean Energy for an anticipated 1.5 million gallons to fuel refuse trucks and other vehicles.