checkAd

Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste, as more fleets adopt and expand their use of the low-carbon transportation fuel. RNG represents more than 74 percent of the 26 million gallons of fuel Clean Energy expects to provide through these recent signed agreements. Clean Energy has a stated goal of providing 100 percent zero-carbon renewable fuel at its stations by 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005258/en/

RoadEX, a large California drayage company, is adding 16 new natural gas trucks to their fleet through the Chevron and Clean Energy partnership Adopt-A-Port program. (Photo: Business Wire)

RoadEX, a large California drayage company, is adding 16 new natural gas trucks to their fleet through the Chevron and Clean Energy partnership Adopt-A-Port program. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fleets that are looking to lower their emissions are switching to RNG because it can provide immediate and significant carbon reductions,” said Chad Lindholm, vice president, Clean Energy. “They’re finding that RNG is the easiest and most cost-effective way to meet sustainability goals.”

Clean Energy signed a multi-year agreement with the City of Pasadena for an anticipated 1.5 million gallons of RNG to fuel 53 vehicles, including solid waste, transit buses, dump trucks and street sweepers.

Big Blue Bus, the transit agency that services one of the most environmentally conscious cities in the county, Santa Monica, CA, has extended its RNG fueling contract with Clean Energy for five additional years for an anticipated 10 million gallons of RNG to fill its 189-bus fleet.

“Our adoption of RNG has helped cut emissions by more than 70% over the last 5 years, and aligns with our goal of transitioning to a clean energy fleet by 2030, as well as the City of Santa Monica’s plans for carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Ed King, director, Santa Monica Department of Transportation.

Gold Coast Transit, which serves Ventura County, CA has signed a multi-year fuel supply agreement with Clean Energy for an expected 4.2 million gallons of RNG to fuel 56 buses and 25 paratransit buses and vans.

Clean Energy has entered into a long-term agreement with Cedar Bus Company, of Buffalo, NY, to provide an estimated two million gallons of fuel to power 60 shuttle buses that provide paratransit and university transportation.

The City of Sacramento, County of Sacramento, and the City of Redlands have all extended their RNG supply agreements with Clean Energy for an anticipated 1.5 million gallons to fuel refuse trucks and other vehicles.

Seite 1 von 4
Clean Energy Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste, as more fleets adopt and expand their use of the low-carbon transportation fuel. RNG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Clean Energy Reports 101.4 Million Gallons Delivered for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten