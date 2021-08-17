LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on August 25, 2021

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 25, 2021 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2021).

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6393426

Please note the Conference ID number of 6393426.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until September 1, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697 International: 61 2 8199 0299 Replay Access Code: 6393426

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China. The Company provides a comprehensive range of consumption, financial and business services including financial technology services, “buy now pay later” (“BNPL”) services, and membership benefits through its ecommerce platform Fenqile, BNPL product Maiya, and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners, and other consumption and financial services.

