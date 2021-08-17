checkAd

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on August 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 11:58  |  11   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on August 25, 2021 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2021).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6393426

Please note the Conference ID number of 6393426.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until September 1, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
   
International: 61 2 8199 0299
   
Replay Access Code: 6393426

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China. The Company provides a comprehensive range of consumption, financial and business services including financial technology services, “buy now pay later” (“BNPL”) services, and membership benefits through its ecommerce platform Fenqile, BNPL product Maiya, and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners, and other consumption and financial services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Patricia Cheng
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: patriciacheng@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on August 25, 2021 SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China, today announced that it will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Water Ways Receives a $CAD900,000 New Project in Vietnam
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
FibroGen Announces Retirement of Pat Cotroneo and Appointment of Juan Graham as Chief Financial ...
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board