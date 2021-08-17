checkAd

Still Rolling Strong: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces July Results with Substantial Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Autor: Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of July 2021 with net revenues of $1.9M and a gross margin of 50.4%. These results represent a 40.9% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 104.1% increase in revenue when compared to July 2019.

CLS Nevada July 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • July 2021 net revenue increased by 40.9% year-over-year, and by 104.1% over July 2019. The Company met its gross margin goals, achieving 50.4% for the month, compared to 51.5% during July 2020.
  • The number of transactions processed at Oasis Cannabis increased by 18.8% year-over-year with an average order value of $58.14 during July 2021.
  • The Company's branded division, City Trees, achieved a 160.9% increase in year-over-year revenue.
  • The Company adapted quickly to revised COVID-19 restrictions set in place by the state of Nevada without interruption to the businesses.
"Throughout the summer, our teams at Oasis and City Trees have continued to prove their adaptability," noted Company President & COO Andrew Glashow. "We had our best July to date, and any adjustments we've encountered have been seamless. We're optimistic that our businesses will continue their trajectory, especially coming out of the heat and into the harvest season."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

