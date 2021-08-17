checkAd

Roscan Gold Intersects 3.5gpt over 17m in Fresh Rock at MS3 and 3.31gpt Gold over 16m at MS1 as Sulphide Zone Broadens at Depth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS); (FSE:2OJ); (OTC:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive results (Figure 1) from an additional 17 DD and RC holes totaling 2,956 meters (m) at our Southern Mankouke Zone (MS1 and MS3).

These results continue to confirm that mineralization is open at depth in fresh rock at MS1 with a broader zone. In addition, drilling at MS3 continues to expand the footprint to a mineralization envelope size that is now at 300m E-W, 200m N-S, and 10 to 40m width. More importantly, it appears that a consistent high-grade zone has been traced to a vertical depth of 120m, ended in fresh rock and remains open.

Drilling Highlights:

Mankouke Discovery Zone (MS3)

  • 3.53 gpt gold over 17m from drill hole RCMAN21-55 from 121m
  • 4.06 gpt gold over 5m from drill hole RCMAN21-51 from 67m
    • and 2.79 gpt gold over 11m from 73m
  • 4.43 gpt gold over 5m from drill hole RCMAN21-48 from 42m

Mankouke Discovery Zone (MS1)

  • 3.31 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole DDMAN21-116 from 258.4m
    • Including 11.97 gpt gold over 3m from 260.4m
    • and 1.48 gpt gold over 12m from 284.4m
  • 11.03 gpt gold over 3m from drill hole DDMAN21-114 from 126.5m
    • and 3.21 gpt gold over 5m from 155.5m
  • 3.43 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole DDMAN21-112 from 141.5m
    • Including 5.84 gpt gold over 4m from 141.5m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 4m internal dilution for drill holes, and 4: No top-cut.

Mankouke Discovery Zone (MS3) - Potential High-Grade Extension at Depth to the East

At MS3, the mineralization is close to surface and commences in the saprolite. The gold envelope shows a folded shape with dimensions of 300 m E-W, 200 m N-S, and 10 to 40m width.

The mineralization is open to the West, North, and East, while toward the South, it could be seen as an extension of MS1 displaced by a fault. The East fold limp displays a good consistency with significant high-grade intercepts (DDMan20-59 with 20m @ 3gpt, RCMan21-22B with 17m @ 3.3 gpt and RCMan21-55 with 17m @ 3.53 gpt). There is also a felsic intrusive occurrence that can be traced to a depth of 200m vertical. We note that this unit can also be mineralized as it evidenced at MS1 and has yet to be fully tested in MS3.

Main Mankouke South Zone (MS1) - Mineralization Continues to Open at Depth

At MS1, the last diamond drill holes continue to show good continuity at depth and laterally in the sulfide fresh rock. Drill Hole DDMAN21-116 with 16m @ 3.31 gpt, located 100m North from DDMAN21-104B (with 25m @ 2.02 gpt - see July 6th, 2021 Press Release), shows the wide broadening of the sulphide at depth at consistent high grade, which remains open and has yet to be tested.

The mineralization is strongly associated with the alteration mainly albite-carbonate-silicification, pyrite-arsenopyrite assemblage and often with the occurrences of quartz veins and veinlets network but also fractured rock.

The mineralization envelope fits very well in the alteration halo wireframe. These diamond holes also show that the felsic intrusion played an important role during the mineralization by hydrothermal gold mobilization or remobilization. Gold is in the sedimentary package at the top and limited by the footwall, which is carbonaceous bedded mudstone, in discordance with the gold-bearing folded clastic-limestone sequence.

The gold mineralization is open at depth and laterally, following the felsic intrusive toward the North and the South which fortunately crosses the barren footwall, allowing the mineralization to extend deeper.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated,

"We continue to be very excited as the mineralization of our Mankouke South flagship continues to expand, now with the doubling of the MS3 footprint, which remains open to the West-East and at depth.

At MS1, we are also very pleased by the broadening of the sulphide zone at depth with consistent high-grade intercepts, pointing to the feeder zone opening up at depth.

We expect a busy 2nd half of 2021 with a further 20,000m of assays to come from our Mankouke West, Mankouke South, Mankouke Centre, Kabaya KB4, Dabia South and Moussala MOU1 targets in addition to delivering our maiden resource estimate by year end".

Figure 1: Cross Section Depicting Depth Extension with DDMan21-116 at MS1

Figure 2: Cross Section Depicting East Extension at MS3 - RCMan21-55

Geology

The gold mineralization at Mankouke South is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.), but also along a prospective major NE-SW structural corridor from Siribaya-Diaka (IAMGOLD Corporation) to Seko (Oklo Resources Limited). Gold mineralization in Mankouke South occurs within hydrothermally altered and sheared metasediments of the Kofi formation which include greywacke, limestone and diamictite but also in the edge of a felsic intrusive cross cutting the sedimentary package.

The Mankouke South mineralization is located within the sheared eastern limb of a fold directly above a footwall unit of finely banded and alternating graphitic shale and limestone referred to as the dirty carbonaceous mudstone. The border north of the mineralization corresponds with the edge of a NE-SW conductive zone from the geophysics surveys but MS3 also overlays the beginning of a Nord East conductive lineament. The gold mineralization is associated with a strong alteration over several lithologies, mainly albite, silicification, ankerite and chlorite, with the sulfite occurrences (pyrite, arsenopyrite) but also fracturing and quartz veins and veinlets.

Figure 3: Drill Core Photo DDMan21-116 showing high grade sections mineralization in the altered felsic intrusive at MS1.

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Air Core (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond (DDH) types of drilling in the Kandiole Projects. The Air Core drilling is mainly applied to drill early exploration targets.

The samples are sent for preparation to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke (August 16th, 2021)

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

DDHMan21-112

126.5

134.5

8

1.40

Saprock

including

132.5

133.5

1

3.54

Saprock

 

141.5

150.5

9

3.42

Saprock

including

141.5

145.5

4

5.84

Saprock

 

160.5

161.5

1

0.66

Saprock

 

168.5

169.5

1

0.73

Saprock

 

172.5

174.5

2

0.87

Fresh Rock

 

189.4

192.4

3

0.57

Fresh Rock

DDHMan21-114

6.5

15.5

9

0.90

Laterite

including

8.5

9.5

1

2.16

Laterite

including

14.5

15.5

1

2.45

Mottled zone

 

21.5

22.5

1

0.52

Saprolite

 

52.5

53.5

1

1.01

Saprolite

 

71.5

74.5

3

2.34

Saprolite

 

79.5

81.5

2

1.07

Saprock

 

97.5

102.5

5

0.90

Saprolite

 

107.5

111.5

4

0.54

Saprolite

 

121.5

122.5

1

1.88

Saprolite

 

126.5

129.5

3

11.03

Saprolite

 

136.5

142.5

6

3.95

Saprolite

 

150.2

152.5

2.3

0.98

Saprolite

 

155.5

160.5

5

3.21

Saprolite

including

155.5

156.5

1

6.51

Saprolite

 

170.5

171.5

1

2.04

Saprolite

 

178.5

179.5

1

0.78

Saprolite

DDHMan21-116

18.6

19.6

1

3.67

Saprolite

 

243.4

246.4

3

1.22

Fresh Rock

 

251.4

253.4

2

1.70

Fresh Rock

 

258.4

274.4

16

3.31

Fresh Rock

including

260.4

263.4

3

11.97

Fresh Rock

 

280.4

281.4

1

2.65

Fresh Rock

 

284.4

296.4

12

1.48

Fresh Rock

including

287.4

288.4

1

5.39

Fresh Rock

DDHMan21-117

28.6

36.6

8

1.95

Saprolite

including

34.6

35.6

1

6.41

Saprolite

 

40.6

44.6

4

0.49

Saprolite

 

341.7

347.7

6

1.13

Fresh Rock

 

396.7

403.7

7

0.57

Fresh Rock

 

429.7

430.7

1

1.00

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-38

47.0

48.0

1

1.57

Saprolite

RCMan21-43

17.0

22.0

5

2.19

Saprolite

 

25.0

26.0

1

1.46

Saprolite

RCMan21-44

9.0

10.0

1

0.80

Laterite

 

16.0

17.0

1

0.88

Saprolite

 

57.0

60.0

3

1.83

Saprolite

RCMan21-45

10.0

13.0

3

0.62

Laterite - Saprolite

 

16.0

19.0

3

1.64

Saprolite

including

17.0

18.0

1

3.51

Saprolite

 

26.0

28.0

2

3.07

Saprolite

RCMan21-47

1.0

2.0

1

0.54

Laterite

 

12.0

17.0

5

1.16

Saprolite

RCMan21-48

19.0

21.0

2

2.27

Saprolite

 

32.0

33.0

1

0.65

Saprolite

 

38.0

41.0

3

1.55

Saprolite

 

42.0

47.0

5

4.43

Saprolite

 

52.0

53.0

1

1.07

Saprolite

 

61.0

65.0

4

0.95

Saprolite

RCMan21-49

17.0

18.0

1

5.04

Saprolite

 

23.0

24.0

1

1.00

Saprolite

 

71.0

82.0

11

0.80

Fresh Rock

including

71.0

72.0

1

2.29

Fresh Rock

 

111.0

113.0

2

1.54

Fresh Rock

 

130.0

131.0

1

0.85

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-50

92.0

93.0

1

1.29

Fresh Rock

 

111.0

112.0

1

3.39

Fresh Rock

 

128.0

129.0

1

1.32

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-51

23.0

24.0

1

1.34

Saprolite

 

57.0

58.0

1

0.74

Saprolite

 

63.0

66.0

3

2.08

Saprolite

 

67.0

72.0

5

4.06

Saprolite

including

68.0

69.0

1

8.75

Saprolite

 

73.0

84.0

11

2.79

Saprolite

including

75.0

76.0

1

7.19

Saprolite

including

83.0

84.0

1

6.00

Saprolite

 

85.0

91.0

6

0.61

Saprolite

RCMan21-52

103.0

104.0

1

0.87

Fresh Rock

 

113.0

114.0

1

0.77

Fresh Rock

 

124.0

126.0

2

0.88

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-53

78.0

79.0

1

0.91

Fresh Rock

 

148.0

149.0

1

0.50

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-54

41.0

42.0

1

0.75

Saprolite

 

54.0

55.0

1

0.66

Saprolite

 

67.0

69.0

2

1.08

Fresh Rock

RCMan21-55

108.0

110.0

2

2.47

Fresh Rock

 

121.0

138.0

17

3.53

Fresh Rock

including

122.0

123.0

1

12.00

Fresh Rock

including

126.0

127.0

1

8.84

Fresh Rock

including

131.0

132.0

1

7.24

Fresh Rock

Table 2: Drillhole ID at Mankouke (August 16th, 2021)

Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Zcolar

Section

AZM

DIP

EOH

DDHMan21-110 (*)

262025

1375751

161

1375750

90

-50

88.3

DDHMan21-111 (*)

262198

1375801

179

1375800

90

-50

186.2

DDHMan21-112

262494

1375850

187

1375850

90

-50

260.4

DDHMan21-113 (*)

262171

1375760

167

1375760

90

-50

155.4

DDHMan21-114

262643

1376000

171

1376000

90

-60

204.0

DDHMan21-115 (*)

262525

1376002

187

1376000

90

-50

251.8

DDHMan21-116

262360

1375850

179

1375850

90

-50

401.4

DDHMan21-117

262228

1375751

173

1375750

90

-50

470.7

RCMan21-38

262475

1376050

174

1376050

270

-50

120.0

RCMan21-39 (*)

262350

1376050

205

1376050

90

-50

106.0

RCMan21-40 (*)

262347

1376050

198

1376050

270

-50

120.0

RCMan21-41 (*)

262225

1376050

182

1376050

90

-50

120.0

RCMan21-42 (*)

262257

1375850

197

1375850

90

-50

100.0

RCMan21-43 (*)

262266

1375900

186

1375900

90

-50

80.0

RCMan21-44

262249

1376425

173

1375900

90

-50

80.0

RCMan21-45

262300

1376425

174

1376425

90

-50

120.0

RCMan21-46 (*)

262250

1376425

181

1376425

90

-50

147.0

RCMan21-47

262500

1376425

173

1376425

270

-50

120.0

RCMan21-48

262350

1376275

185

1376275

90

-50

100.0

RCMan21-49

262301

1376274

178

1376275

90

-50

150.0

RCMan21-50

262250

1376275

183

1376275

90

-50

150.0

RCMan21-51

262350

1376225

181

1376275

90

-50

100.0

RCMan21-52

262300

1376222

219

1376225

90

-50

150.0

RCMan21-53

262250

1376322

182

1376225

90

-50

150.0

RCMan21-54

262225

1376367

180

1376370

90

-50

150.0

RCMan21-55

262574

1376368

177

1376370

270

-50

150.0

(*) Not Significant Results

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor, P.Geo
Director
Tel: (902) 221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660000/Roscan-Gold-Intersects-35gpt-over-17 ...

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

