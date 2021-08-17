checkAd

Can B Corp. Closes Acquisition of Assets from TWS Pharma in CO to Significantly Expand Capabilities in Converting Hemp Biomass to Isolate Used in our CBD and Isomer Product Lines

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Can B" or the "Company"), a diversified health and wellness company specializing in the development, production and sale of products containing hemp derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce its acquisition of assets from TWS Pharma, based in Mead, Colorado.

The transaction is valued at over $5 million for hemp processing and extraction assets located in 3 buildings totaling 50,000 square feet in northeast CO.

Marco Alfonsi, Can B's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a significant move for our Company that we strongly believe will add value for our shareholders. It enables us to process biomass into isolate which is the core ingredient for hemp isomers, such as CBN, CBG, Delta-8 and Delta-10. It is strategic to our existing Lacey, Washington facility and expected to add significantly to revenue from now through the end of 2021. By securing our own processing and extraction facilities we for the first time control our supply chain from biomass through end products for both retail and wholesale customers".

The 15,000 square foot facility located in Mead, Colorado is a state-of-the-art extraction operation which converts hemp biomass and unwinterized crude to winterized crude and high-quality CBD crude oil. The 18,000 square foot operation in Fort Morgan, Colorado, a former Budweiser facility, will be used to convert winterized crude to CBD distillate. The ICS facility located in a 30,000 sq. ft. building also located in Fort Morgan CO and will be used to convert distillate to isolate. The Company has yet to execute the leases for these facilities but has negotiated and agreed on the terms with each landlord. This processing of hemp biomass to CBD consumer products gives us supply chain control and chain-of custody for purity, analysis, and certification of our products. The startup costs to have all the equipment fully functional and in full operation will require approximately $250,000 and 30 days.

All of these newly acquired assets will feed the Company's Nutraceutical lab in Lacey, Washington facility and the two isomer (Delta-8- CBD- CBG) operations in Miami Florida and Mcminville Tennessee. No Delta-8 will be produced in CO where it is illegal to do so.

In regard to biomass, the Company is in final negotiations to acquire several million pounds of biomass that is already harvested, bagged and partially dried. Historically, a million pounds of biomass converts to approximately 16,000 kilos of isolate that when fully processed to an isomer, converts into approximately 15,000 liters of Delta-8 or other isomers. At today's isomer market price this equates to a $10 million top line revenue per million pounds of biomass. At start-up production levels the existing CO operation is targeting an annual throughput of 1.5 million pounds of biomass processed.

Wertpapier


