Mawson Drills 3.6 metres at 7.4 g/t gold and 2,290 ppm cobalt at the Hut Prospect, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).

At the Hut prospect: PAL0301 drilled 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7metres; PAL0291 drilled 1.0 metre @ 11.2 g/t Au, 28 ppm Co, 11.2 g/t AuEq from 106.9 metres and 14.2 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 353 ppm Co, 1.5 g/t AuEq from 284.5 metres;

At the Rumajärvi prospect: PAL0258 drilled 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres PAL0267 drilled 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres

At the South Palokas prospect: PAL0308 drilled 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres and 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6metres;

At the Palokas prospect: PAL0283 drilled 1.0 metre @ 8.2 g/t Au, 52 ppm Co, 8.3 g/t AuEq from 222.8 metres; PAL0293 drilled 7.1 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 466 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 260.2 metres and 13.8 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 899 ppm Co, 1.7 g/t AuEq from 274.2 metres;

At Terry's Hammer prospect: PAL0273 drilled 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres



Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states "A wealth of grade with good thickness from drill results extending from near surface to depth, contained within a 1.8-kilometre-long trend at Rajapalot, to complete our reporting for the 19.4 km 2021 drill program. Our 2021 drilling program has delivered more economic/grade width intersections than ever before, with the discovery of 2 new resource areas, and the extension of a further 4 more resource areas. With all results now received, we eagerly await the finalization of our next resource upgrade, due before the end of August."

Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program (Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. All holes released in this and earlier news releases on Nov 10,2020, Nov 18, 2020, Nov 25, 2020, Dec 21, 2020, Apr 12, 2021, Jun 29, 2021, Jul 13, 2021 and Aug 03, 2021 are shown in Tables 2 and 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. A resource upgrade at Rajapalot is scheduled during August 2021.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price US$1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020, an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing only results from 2021 drill program. Results in red are those reported in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates. Foto: Accesswire

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.