Better Plant's Jusu Launches Pure Essential Oils and Spritzers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FSE:YG3 ) (" Better Plant "), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is relaunching a line of ten 100% pure essential oils, and six pure essential oil blends with six essential oil spritzers. These new products will be relaunched as part of the Jusu Wellness Home collection, and are available for purchase in Canada from getjusu.com .

The six essential oils blends and six accompanying spritzers have been relaunched under the names: Cleanse, Wellness, OM, Camper's Friend, Inspire, and Relax. The pure essential oils come in the varieties: lavender, eucalyptus, grapefruit, peppermint, tea tree, cedarwood, frankincense, ylang ylang, lemon, and bergamot. In keeping with Better Plant's commitment to doing better for the environment; the glass essential oil bottles and the spritzer bottles are 100% recyclable.

"Jusu Wellness products already contain essential oils due to their beneficial properties for the skin, as well as for their all natural scents," says Joelle Fiorito, Director of Operations at Jusu. "Adding essential oils and spritzers allows consumers to bring all of those benefits in to their daily lives, whether is it by adding a few drops of the Relax essential oil blend to a diffuser in their home, or carrying a Camper's Blend spritzer with them on their next outdoor excursion."

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global essential oils market demand was estimated at 247.08 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Essential oils offer several health benefits, which drives the demand for these oils in pharmaceutical applications. Essential oils are sourced from plants and unlike most of the conventional medicines and drugs, essential oils have no major side effects. Consumers' rising preference for natural and organic products is driving the application of essential oils in cosmetics, homecare products, and food & beverages.