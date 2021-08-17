checkAd

SINOMED announces the first commercial implantation and European launch of the HT Supreme Drug Eluting Stent

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SINOMED, a leading international medical device company, announced the first commercial implantation of the HT Supreme Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) at University Hospital Galway in partnership with the National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway), marking the start of the European launch. The procedure was successfully performed by Professor Faisal Sharif, Professor of Translational Cardiovascular Medicine and Innovation at NUI Galway and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Galway University Hospitals.  

First commercial implantation of the HT Supreme DES at National University of Ireland Galway with members of the Galway University Hospital cath lab team, SINOMED and Synapse team (from left to right): Yoshinobu Onuma, Julie Aimonetti, Prof. Patrick W. Serruys, Eithne Dillion, Alicia Murray, Anna Townsend, Prof. Faisal Sharif, Robbie Dolan, Alain Aimonetti.

Professor Sharif said "We are delighted to implant the HT Supreme stent from SINOMED at University Hospital Galway in partnership with National University of Ireland Galway. Early indications show the device deliverability to be good and the novel stent technology offers faster stent endothelialisation, which will potentially reduce the need for aggressive anti-platelet treatment. Reducing the need for multiple anti-platelet treatment is an important issue especially with an aging population and multiple co-morbidities of patients who require coronary stenting."

The healing-targeted HT Supreme DES was approved for the treatment of patients with narrowing or blockages to their coronary arteries.  This new device gives clinicians an additional choice of a device that is tailored to help patients accelerate their wound-healing process and restore their naturally protective vessel function after a stenting procedure.

"The HT Supreme represents a different DES technology by offering a solution specifically designed to encourage rapid healing following implantation," said Alain Aimonetti, Chief Commercial Officer, Sales, Marketing and Clinical Affairs.  "This product launch is a significant landmark for SINOMED Europe as we begin the commercial phase of our operations. Additionally, we will continue our clinical commitment with further investments in the HT Supreme's robust clinical program."    

"We are honored to be the first Chinese company to partner with the CORRIB Research Centre for Advanced Imaging and Core Laboratory for the PIONEER IV study," said Dr. Jianhua Sun, PhD., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINOMED.  "Based on previous clinical experience, the HT Supreme has been documented to be safe and effective.  This new study shortens the dual antiplatelet medication for all patients, which will reduce the risk of bleeding, and assess a new method to further improve the quality of treating patients."

