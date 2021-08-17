Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly

MGI reaches carbon neutrality for 2020 in cooperation with Planetly

MGI focuses on low emission as well as compensations and offsetting its carbon emissions of 4,949t CO 2 for the year 2020

Offset projects have been selected by active employee participation

August 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is focusing on improving its operations to reduce its CO2 footprint throughout the whole group. While the primary goal is to identify potential to further reduce its footprint together with Planetly, emissions that can't be reduced will be set off. Furthermore and as part of its efforts to contribute to climate action and to compensate past emissions which can no longer be reduced, the company has decided to offset its carbon emissions for 2020 by cooperating with Planetly. The collaboration was announced on June 14, 2021 and is a further step for MGI to take on its responsibility for a more sustainable world.

MGI is making good progress in carefully selecting its suppliers and trying to reduce its carbon emission in general. To get to a carbon neutrality as a first step, Planetly has analyzed MGI's carbon emissions for the year 2020. A total of 4,949t CO2 was measured for MGI which also includes any CO2 emissions from datacenters, offices, travelling, suppliers and MGI gamers.

For the offset of the 2020 CO2 emissions, MGI has asked its employees to vote for the projects they would like to support. Employees were able to choose between 11 projects in the following categories: community projects, nature-based projects and renewable energy projects. The chosen projects are a Clean Water Project in Rwanda, a REDD+ Rainforest Project in Borneo (REDD: Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) and a Solar Power Project in Kenya. The Water Project in Rwanda so far provides 11,870 people with access to safe water and saves around 10,000 tCO2e each year while the project in Borneo prevents 64,500 hectares of carbon-rich peat swamp forests with high biodiversity from conversion into palm oil plantations. The aim of the program in Kenya is the dissemination of battery-charged solar home systems (SHS) to provide basic lighting service to households currently using fossil fuel-based lighting.