checkAd

Aurinia Acquires Novel Pipeline Assets Targeting Autoimmune and Kidney-related Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 12:05  |  30   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the addition of two novel assets that will expand the Company’s rare autoimmune and kidney-related disease pipeline.

“Over the past year, in anticipation of building out and diversifying our development pipeline, we have brought on additional large and small molecule expertise that uniquely aligns with Aurinia’s focus on immunology and nephrology,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “These transactions are transformational for Aurinia as they allow us to leverage our existing R&D capabilities and commercial experience to support a balanced pipeline and advance innovative therapeutic solutions to help people living with rare autoimmune diseases.”

AUR200: Recombinant Fc Protein Targeting BAFF/APRIL

The first program, AUR200, was acquired by way of Aurinia purchasing all of the common stock of Thunderbolt Pharma, Inc. (Thunderbolt), a private company. AUR200 is a recombinant Fc fusion protein designed to specifically block B-cell Activating Factor, known as BAFF, and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand, known as APRIL. BAFF and APRIL promote B cell survival and differentiation and have been shown to play a prominent role in the pathogenesis of certain autoimmune and nephrology conditions.

For the acquisition, Aurinia made an aggregate upfront payment of $750,000 USD to the shareholders of Thunderbolt and will be responsible for future regulatory milestones upon investigational new drug (IND) acceptance by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any equivalent authority. Additionally, Thunderbolt shareholders will receive low single digit royalties on any future net sales. AUR200 is currently undergoing pre-clinical development with projected submission of an IND to the FDA by the end of 2022.

“BAFF/APRIL inhibition has been extensively studied and established as an important approach to managing immunologic response,” said Neil Solomons, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Aurinia. “We are encouraged by AUR200’s unique profile and best-in-class potential and look forward to sharing further data and updates on this exciting program.”

AUR300: M2 macrophage modulation via CD206 binding

The second program, AUR300, was secured through a global licensing and research agreement with Riptide Bioscience Inc. (Riptide), a private company. AUR300 is a novel peptide therapeutic that modulates M2 macrophages (a type of white blood cells) via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206. Dysregulation of M2 macrophages drives fibrosis. AUR300 acts to reduce M2 dysregulation and decrease inflammatory cytokines, and therefore may have significant clinical applications for autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion und Einschätzungen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurinia Acquires Novel Pipeline Assets Targeting Autoimmune and Kidney-related Diseases Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the addition of two novel assets that will expand the Company’s rare autoimmune and kidney-related disease pipeline. “Over the past year, in anticipation of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Aurinia Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten