Aurinia Acquires Novel Pipeline Assets Targeting Autoimmune and Kidney-related Diseases

“Over the past year, in anticipation of building out and diversifying our development pipeline, we have brought on additional large and small molecule expertise that uniquely aligns with Aurinia’s focus on immunology and nephrology,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “These transactions are transformational for Aurinia as they allow us to leverage our existing R&D capabilities and commercial experience to support a balanced pipeline and advance innovative therapeutic solutions to help people living with rare autoimmune diseases.”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the addition of two novel assets that will expand the Company’s rare autoimmune and kidney-related disease pipeline.

AUR200: Recombinant Fc Protein Targeting BAFF/APRIL

The first program, AUR200, was acquired by way of Aurinia purchasing all of the common stock of Thunderbolt Pharma, Inc. (Thunderbolt), a private company. AUR200 is a recombinant Fc fusion protein designed to specifically block B-cell Activating Factor, known as BAFF, and A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand, known as APRIL. BAFF and APRIL promote B cell survival and differentiation and have been shown to play a prominent role in the pathogenesis of certain autoimmune and nephrology conditions.

For the acquisition, Aurinia made an aggregate upfront payment of $750,000 USD to the shareholders of Thunderbolt and will be responsible for future regulatory milestones upon investigational new drug (IND) acceptance by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any equivalent authority. Additionally, Thunderbolt shareholders will receive low single digit royalties on any future net sales. AUR200 is currently undergoing pre-clinical development with projected submission of an IND to the FDA by the end of 2022.

“BAFF/APRIL inhibition has been extensively studied and established as an important approach to managing immunologic response,” said Neil Solomons, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Aurinia. “We are encouraged by AUR200’s unique profile and best-in-class potential and look forward to sharing further data and updates on this exciting program.”

AUR300: M2 macrophage modulation via CD206 binding

The second program, AUR300, was secured through a global licensing and research agreement with Riptide Bioscience Inc. (Riptide), a private company. AUR300 is a novel peptide therapeutic that modulates M2 macrophages (a type of white blood cells) via the macrophage mannose receptor CD206. Dysregulation of M2 macrophages drives fibrosis. AUR300 acts to reduce M2 dysregulation and decrease inflammatory cytokines, and therefore may have significant clinical applications for autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.