Organigram Launches Edison JOLTS, Reinvents the Ingestible Extract

This latest innovation from Organigram underscores the Company’s commitment to putting consumer needs first, harnessing creativity, science, and quality to deliver on the need for high potency and palatable ingestible extracts at an attractive price point. Responding to Canadian cannabis consumers’ search for potency, value and convenience, Edison JOLTS also has the potential to convert legacy market consumers who have so far been unable to find a suitable ingestible option on the legal market.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“ Organigram ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading Canadian producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Edison Cannabis Co. (“Edison”) JOLTS, Canada’s first flavoured high potency THC lozenge. Edison JOLTS are available in a package of 10 mint flavoured lozenges with 10 mg of THC per lozenge for a total of 100mg per pack.

“With the release of Edison JOLTS, Organigram reinforces its industry-leading approach to innovation, bringing to market a patent-pending formulation with potential to transform the market for ingestible extracts,” says Borna Zlamalik, Vice President of Innovation and R&D, Organigram. “Organigram puts consumers at the heart of everything we do, so we are proud that our Edison portfolio now features a product tailored to the large segment of cannabis consumers seeking high-potency ingestible products at the right price.”

Edison JOLTS are intended for sublingual or buccal absorption, which generally allows for faster absorption of active ingredients (in this case, THC) compared to a product that is chewed and swallowed. Edison JOLTS are also low-calorie and vegan friendly.

“We believe this proprietary product will appeal to cannabis consumers looking to explore the cutting edge of cannabis in Canada”, says Tim Emberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Organigram. “As a result, we expect Edison JOLTS to contribute to Organigram’s positive momentum in the market.”

Edison JOLTS are currently available in Ontario and will become available at select retailers across the country in the coming weeks.”

For more information about Edison JOLTS, visit edisoncannabis.co/extracts/jolts.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a licensed manufacturer of cannabis-infused soft chews and candy in Canada.