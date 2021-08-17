LiveWire Ergogenics Enters Consulting and Marketing Service Agreement with Makana Ola Farms Located in Humboldt California

Anaheim, CA, , Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today announced that it has entered into a consulting and marketing service agreement with Makana Ola Farms located in Humboldt, California adding to its portfolio of carefully selected affiliate companies.



Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire, states, "We are expanding our affiliations with cultivators and adding to our current portfolio such as Estrella River Farms in Paso Robles, California. Our expert team spearheaded by LiveWire will assist Makana Ola through the remaining licensing process for the facility with the State, drawing from our extensive two-year experience with the permitting process for Estrella River Farms. For the past several months, the Estrella Weedery in Paso Robles has been sharing cultivation expertise with Makana Ola Farms. This formal relationship makes economic sense and allows us to continue in the spirit of running a lean organization and to produce the highest quality organic cannabis. It will enable us to apply our expertise and knowledge on a broader platform and exchange teams and products between the two facilities as needed. We are looking forward to having a presence in Humboldt, something we feel is important to have in our portfolio, not only because of quality but also for the incredible branding as well."

Makana Ola Farms, located in Humboldt, California, is a 40-acre parcel with a 9,900 sq ft of cultivation area located in the heart of Humboldt County and is now going through the final steps in the licensing process with the State. Humboldt is synonymous with cannabis since cultivators with a strong passion for quality cannabis have grown there for many years.

Jason Spain, of Makana Ola Farms said, "As a Polynesian family from the islands, we wanted to migrate to Humboldt to showcase our practice of sustainable living practices and become stewards of the land in such a ‘mystical environment’. Since 2017 we have worked hard to mitigate over 29,000 tons of plastic and waste from streambeds and hillsides. We have removed a multitude of objects that included such items as old living trailers, washers and dryers. We have brought in twenty nine, 4,750-gallon water tanks to fill with water caught from rain and snowmelt. We use 100% natural catching techniques by armoring the hillside with a catchment system that does not interfere with local foliage. We have installed PVC solar panel systems to operate 100% off the grid and provide the entire farm with clean sustainable energy. We seek to protect our culture over the long term, using sustainable above-ground raised bed practices and improving the soil year after year. We have created a healthy environment that we will carefully maintain and treat with the proper respect. Our family is humbled and grateful for the assistance and guidance of LiveWire's help in these beginning stages, and soon our State license, Mahalo Nui Loa, Livewire."