Einhell Raises FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 830-850 Million (PLX AI) – Einhell new outlook FY revenue EUR 830-850 million.Pretax yield seen at 8%In the first half of 2021 consolidated revenues amount to € 463.4 million (previous year: € 341.6 million)Earnings before taxes amount to € 37.7 million (previous …



