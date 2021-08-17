checkAd

Einhell Raises FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 830-850 Million

(PLX AI) – Einhell new outlook FY revenue EUR 830-850 million.Pretax yield seen at 8%In the first half of 2021 consolidated revenues amount to € 463.4 million (previous year: € 341.6 million)Earnings before taxes amount to € 37.7 million (previous …

  • (PLX AI) – Einhell new outlook FY revenue EUR 830-850 million.
  • Pretax yield seen at 8%
  • In the first half of 2021 consolidated revenues amount to € 463.4 million (previous year: € 341.6 million)
  • Earnings before taxes amount to € 37.7 million (previous year: € 23.3 million)
  • Says business development was much stronger than expected
