AF Gruppen Gets SEK 140 Million Contract in Sweden
- (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen signed a contract with FlyCan (JöLa Invest AB) to build a new event building in Malmö.
- This turnkey contract is valued at approximately SEK 140 million excluding VAT
- The project comprises construction of a new event building with a wind tunnel, padel halls, lounge, spa and restaurant, gym and offices in Malmö’s new Hyllie city district
- The wind tunnel will be the largest of its kind in Europe with a 35 metre tall wind tower and solar panels on the roof
