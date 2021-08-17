Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AF Gruppen Gets SEK 140 Million Contract in Sweden (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen signed a contract with FlyCan (JöLa Invest AB) to build a new event building in Malmö. This turnkey contract is valued at approximately SEK 140 million excluding VATThe project comprises construction of a new event building …



