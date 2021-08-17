checkAd

SolarWinds Enables DataOps for All With Free DBA xPress Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds DBA xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft SQL Server cloud migrations at no cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005078/en/

DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft SQL Server cloud migrations at no cost. (Photo: Business Wire)

DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft SQL Server cloud migrations at no cost. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to data pro respondents in The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls, DataOps offers several benefits, including functional benefits such as increased efficiency/productivity among teams; reduced manual effort; automated management processes; and enabling faster access to actionable business intelligence/decision making.

However, while the benefits are clear, implementation is the biggest barrier to greater DataOps adoption. Respondents reported a lack of proper training/education/tooling (44%) and a lack of resources/budget (44%) as the leading challenges to implementing DataOps, followed closely by difficulty securing buy-in from business leadership (33%).

As more organizations seek the benefits of DataOps strategies, it’ll be imperative in the near term to deliver value through data. DBA xPress will help tech pros tackle this head on—for free—and help them move one step closer to implementing a successful DataOps strategy.

“As digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, we’re seeing more businesses start to prioritize their move to the cloud. But as teams—especially database managers—start to break down cloud migration requirements, it quickly becomes apparent how time-consuming and costly it can be,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “To succeed in migrating from one environment to another, teams need to optimize their data to maximize the performance of cloud-hosted databases and adopt solutions that enable DataOps practices to drive efficiency and productivity. We’re hoping to kickstart and simplify this optimization process for DBAs, DevOps teams, tech pros, and business leaders alike by offering DBA xPress for free.”

Seite 1 von 3
SolarWinds Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolarWinds Enables DataOps for All With Free DBA xPress Tool SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds DBA xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21SolarWinds Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten