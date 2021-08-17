Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Net sales for the quarter increased 23.6% to $895.9 million from $725.1 million in the prior year. The change includes a 2.1% increase from acquisitions and a 1.7% increase from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 19.8% on an organic basis with similar increases reported across both the Service Center segment and Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $59.2 million, or $1.51 per share, and EBITDA of $94.8 million. Results include a LIFO layer liquidation benefit, which favorably impacted EPS by $0.07 and gross profit by $3.7 million on a net basis during the quarter.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, sales were $3.2 billion, a decrease of 0.3% compared with the prior year, or down 1.8% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $144.8 million or $3.68 per share on a reported basis. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $186.4 million, or $4.74 per share. Full-year operating cash flow was $241.7 million, while free cash flow was $225.8 million or 121.1% of adjusted net income.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note with fourth quarter performance exceeding our expectations and achieving record quarterly earnings. Underlying demand continued to strengthen across both segments during the quarter reflecting sustained recovery in our core end markets and momentum generated from our internal growth initiatives. We are managing inflation well and controlling costs, while benefiting from productivity enhancements. Overall, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished during a challenging year. Our ability to deliver strong operational and financial performance while remaining fully invested in our long-term strategy during an unprecedented period is a testament to the strength of our Applied team, business model, and industry position.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “Entering early fiscal 2022, we are off to a positive start with organic sales through mid-August up by a high-teens percent over the prior year, and customer indications signaling sustained demand momentum. Our balance sheet is in a solid position, and we see favorable earnings potential beyond cycle fundamentals as we leverage our technical industry position and expanding addressable market. This includes supporting more of our customers’ industrial technology and operational requirements through our cross-selling efforts, as well as the expansion of faster growing and higher margin industrial solutions. While industry-wide supply chain constraints and macro uncertainty remain, we have multiple internal opportunities to drive solid earnings growth and stronger returns on capital in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is reinstating its practice of providing formal full-year guidance. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the Company is introducing EPS guidance in the range of $5.00 to $5.40 based on sales growth of 8% to 10% including 7% to 9% on an organic basis, as well as EBITDA margins of 9.7% to 9.9%. Guidance assumptions include a steady industrial demand environment relative to current trends, ongoing inflationary headwinds including greater LIFO expense, and lingering uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the Company purchased 400,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $40.1 million. At June 30, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase approximately 465,000 additional shares.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 895,888 $ 725,076 $ 3,235,919 $ 3,245,652 Cost of sales 632,904 516,786 2,300,395 2,307,916 Gross Profit 262,984 208,290 935,524 937,736 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 181,883 161,262 680,542 717,747 Impairment expense - - 49,528 131,000 Operating Income 81,101 47,028 205,454 88,989 Interest expense, net 7,673 8,088 30,592 36,535 Other income, net (454 ) (1,139 ) (2,200 ) (2,782 ) Income Before Income Taxes 73,882 40,079 177,062 55,236 Income Tax Expense 14,638 10,090 32,305 31,194 Net Income $ 59,244 $ 29,989 $ 144,757 $ 24,042 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 1.53 $ 0.78 $ 3.73 $ 0.62 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 1.51 $ 0.77 $ 3.68 $ 0.62 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,692 38,691 38,758 38,658 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,347 38,988 39,296 38,999 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,745 $ 268,551 Accounts receivable, net 516,322 449,998 Inventories 362,547 389,150 Other current assets 59,961 52,070 Total current assets 1,196,575 1,159,769 Property, net 115,589 121,901 Operating lease assets, net 87,111 90,636 Intangibles, net 279,628 343,215 Goodwill 560,077 540,594 Other assets 32,827 27,436 Total Assets $ 2,271,807 $ 2,283,551 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 208,162 $ 186,270 Current portion of long-term debt 43,525 78,646 Other accrued liabilities 176,013 161,167 Total current liabilities 427,700 426,083 Long-term debt 784,855 855,143 Other liabilities 126,706 158,783 Total Liabilities 1,339,261 1,440,009 Shareholders' Equity 932,546 843,542 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,271,807 $ 2,283,551

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 144,757 $ 24,042 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 20,780 21,196 Amortization of intangibles 34,365 41,553 Impairment expense 49,528 131,000 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,526 2,954 Other share-based compensation expense 6,454 4,000 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 6,381 73,720 Other, net (23,094 ) (1,751 ) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 241,697 296,714 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (30,230 ) (37,237 ) Capital expenditures (15,852 ) (20,115 ) Proceeds from property sales 1,152 1,948 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (44,930 ) (55,404 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt borrowings 26,000 25,000 Long-term debt repayments (131,883 ) (49,553 ) Interest rate swap settlement payments (3,737 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (399 ) (95 ) Purchases of treasury shares (40,089 ) - Dividends paid (50,664 ) (48,873 ) Acquisition holdback payments (2,345 ) (2,440 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (10,083 ) (2,607 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 163 330 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (213,037 ) (78,238 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 5,464 (2,740 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,806 ) 160,332 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 268,551 108,219 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 257,745 $ 268,551

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and

Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 40,079 $ 10,090 $ 29,989 $ 0.77 25.2 % Non-routine costs 1,540 388 1,152 0.03 25.2 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 41,619 $ 10,478 $ 31,141 $ 0.80 25.2 % Year Ended June 30, 2021 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 177,062 $ 32,305 $ 144,757 $ 3.68 18.2 % Impairment expense 49,528 11,769 37,759 0.96 23.8 % Non-routine costs 7,772 1,847 5,925 0.15 23.8 % Non-routine income (2,609 ) (613 ) (1,996 ) (0.05 ) 23.5 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 231,753 $ 45,308 $ 186,445 $ 4.74 19.6 % Year Ended June 30, 2020 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 55,236 $ 31,194 $ 24,042 $ 0.62 56.5 % Impairment expense 131,000 12,200 118,800 3.04 9.3 % Non-routine costs 8,992 2,135 6,857 0.18 23.7 % Non-routine tax benefit - 1,010 (1,010 ) (0.03 ) N/M Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 195,228 $ 46,539 $ 148,689 $ 3.81 23.8 %

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 59,244 $ 29,989 $ 144,757 $ 24,042 Interest expense, net 7,673 8,088 30,592 36,535 Income tax expense 14,638 10,090 32,305 31,194 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,139 5,199 20,780 21,196 Amortization of intangibles 8,127 9,882 34,365 40,499 EBITDA $ 94,821 $ 63,248 $ 262,799 $ 153,466 Impairment expense - - 49,528 131,000 Non-routine costs - 1,540 7,772 8,992 Non-routine income - - (2,609 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,821 $ 64,788 $ 317,490 $ 293,458 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 38,288 $ 127,090 $ 241,697 $ 296,714 Capital expenditures (3,675 ) (3,892 ) (15,852 ) (20,115 ) Free Cash Flow $ 34,613 $ 123,198 $ 225,845 $ 276,599 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less property purchases, a non-GAAP financial measure.

