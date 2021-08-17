Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

By meeting the continued listing requirements, AGH has resolved its continued listing deficiency and, effective at the start of trading on August 16, 2021, the “BC” designation, signifying noncompliance with the NYSE American’s listing standards, was removed from the Company’s “DPW” trading symbol.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“ AGH ,” or the “ Company ”), announced today that on August 13, 2021, the Company received written notice from the NYSE American LLC (the “ NYSE American ”) stating that AGH has regained compliance with all continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

Commenting on the matter, AGH’s Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault, III stated, “We are pleased that we have regained compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards." Mr. Ault continued, noting “With this matter resolved, we remain focused on growing our operations and revenues.”

As previously announced, the Company was notified by the NYSE American that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing standards of Section 704 of the Company Guide for its inability to hold its annual shareholder meeting during its fiscal year end December 31, 2020. On August 13, 2021, the Company held its annual shareholder meeting and regained compliance.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

