Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

We continued to see strong growth in the adoption of SeaMoney’s offerings. Our mobile wallet total payment volume exceeded US$4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of close to 150% year-on-year. Moreover, quarterly paying users for our mobile wallet services increased to 32.7 million in the second quarter.

Raising Guidance

We are raising the guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full year of 2021.

We expect bookings for digital entertainment to be between US$4.5 billion and US$4.7 billion, representing 44.4% growth from 2020 at the midpoint of the revised guidance. We also expect GAAP revenue for e-commerce to be between US$4.7 billion and US$4.9 billion, representing 121.5% growth from 2020 at the midpoint of the revised guidance.

Conversions of Convertible Notes

Since our last update as of May 10, 2021, up until July 31, 2021, there have been further conversions of more than US$423.3 million aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes outstanding. Such conversions are estimated to result in more than US$14.4 million of savings to us in future interest payments. As of July 31, more than 94% of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”) and more than 64% of our 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”), respectively, have been converted or exchanged.

As of July 31, 2021, we had 537,909,531 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, and approximately US$32.5 million, US$402.7 million and US$1.15 billion principal amount of the 2023 notes, 2024 notes and 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2025 remaining outstanding, respectively.

1 For definitions of total adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for digital entertainment and e-commerce segments, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

2 GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital entertainment deferred revenue. This operating metric is used as an approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that is attributable to our digital entertainment segment.

3 Rankings data for App Annie is based on combined data from the Google Play and iOS App Stores, unless otherwise stated. Southeast Asia rankings are based on Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Latin America rankings are based on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay.

4 GAAP marketplace revenue mainly consists of transaction-based fees and advertising income and revenue generated from other value-added services.

5 GAAP product revenue mainly consists of revenue generated from direct sales.

Unaudited Summary of Financial Results

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars “$” except for per share data)

For the Three Months

ended June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ YOY% Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 383,946 1,024,267 166.8 % E-commerce and other services 364,719 999,658 174.1 % Sales of goods 133,369 256,623 92.4 % 882,034 2,280,548 158.6 % Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (156,539 ) (292,696 ) 87.0 % E-commerce and other services (388,291 ) (816,748 ) 110.3 % Cost of goods sold (136,378 ) (240,210 ) 76.1 % (681,208 ) (1,349,654 ) 98.1 % Gross profit 200,826 930,894 363.5 % Other operating income 32,609 72,007 120.8 % Sales and marketing expenses (386,349 ) (921,362 ) 138.5 % General and administrative expenses (144,547 ) (242,992 ) 68.1 % Research and development expenses (75,347 ) (172,563 ) 129.0 % Total operating expenses (573,634 ) (1,264,910 ) 120.5 % Operating loss (372,808 ) (334,016 ) (10.4 )% Non-operating income (loss), net 7,612 (25,061 ) (429.2 )% Income tax expense (27,821 ) (75,191 ) 170.3 % Share of results of equity investees (518 ) 599 (215.6 )% Net loss (393,535 ) (433,669 ) 10.2 % Net loss excluding share-based compensation (1) (317,665 ) (321,184 ) 1.1 % Basic and diluted loss per share based on

net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable

to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (1) (0.68 ) (0.61 ) (10.3 )% Change in deferred revenue of Digital Entertainment 332,264 155,863 (53.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1) 436,235 740,944 69.8 % Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1) (313,728 ) (579,774 ) 84.8 % Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1) (97,497 ) (154,986 ) 59.0 % Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1) (10,769 ) (23,275 ) 116.1 % Unallocated expenses (2) (6,503 ) (7,020 ) 8.0 % Total adjusted EBITDA (1) 7,738 (24,111 ) (411.6 )%

(1) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) as part of segment performance.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue

Our total GAAP revenue increased by 158.6% to US$2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 from US$882.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in each of the segments detailed as follows:

Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue increased by 166.8% to US$1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021 from US$383.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in our active user base as well as the deepened paying user penetration, and in particular, the continued success of our self-developed game Free Fire.

E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 174.1% to US$999.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$364.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by the growth in the scale of our e-commerce marketplace, and increase in each of its revenue streams, including transaction-based fees, value-added services, and advertising, as we continue to better support our users’ needs with new features and programs.

Sales of goods: GAAP revenue increased by 92.4% to US$256.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$133.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in our product offerings.

Cost of Revenue

Our total cost of revenue increased by 98.1% to US$1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 from US$681.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue increased by 87.0% to US$292.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$156.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was largely in line with the increase in our digital entertainment revenue. Improvement in gross profit margins was largely due to higher revenue contribution from our self-developed game.

E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our e-commerce and other services segment combined increased by 110.3% to US$816.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$388.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher costs of the logistics and other value-added services that we provide to our users, and other costs incurred, in each case driven by the growth of our e-commerce marketplace. Improvement in gross profit margins was mainly due to improvement in our marketplace take-rate and our cost efficiency as we continue to enhance our service offerings.

Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 76.1% to US$240.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$136.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was largely in line with the increase in our revenue from sales of goods.

Other Operating Income

Our other operating income increased by 120.8% to US$72.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$32.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 138.5% to US$921.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$386.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The table below sets forth breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

For the Three Months

ended June 30, 2020 2021 YOY% Sales and Marketing Expenses $ $ Digital Entertainment 31,516 82,038 160.3 % E-commerce 268,408 649,196 141.9 % Digital Financial Services 82,409 166,270 101.8 %

Digital Entertainment: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 160.3% to US$82.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$31.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher online marketing costs and esports event expenses as we continue to deepen the engagement with our gamers' community.





E-commerce: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 141.9% to US$649.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$268.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the ramping up of marketing incentives and online marketing efforts, especially during the holiday seasons, as we continue investing in capturing market opportunities in full.





Sales and marketing expenses increased by 141.9% to US$649.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$268.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the ramping up of marketing incentives and online marketing efforts, especially during the holiday seasons, as we continue investing in capturing market opportunities in full. Digital Financial Services: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 101.8% to US$166.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$82.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to our efforts to promote adoption of our mobile wallet services.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased by 68.1% to US$243.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$144.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher staff compensation and benefit costs from increased staff to support the business growth, office facilities and related expenses, as well as credit losses for our digital financial services business.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses increased by 129.0% to US$172.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from US$75.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in research and development staff force.

Non-operating Income or Losses, Net

Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss) and foreign exchange gain (loss). We recorded a net non-operating loss of US$25.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net non-operating income of US$7.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our non-operating loss in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to interest expenses on our outstanding convertible notes.

Income Tax Expense

We had a net income tax expense of US$75.2 million and US$27.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to corporate income tax and withholding tax expenses incurred by our digital entertainment segment.

Net Loss

As a result of the foregoing, we had net losses of US$433.7 million and US$393.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net Loss Excluding Share-based Compensation

Net loss excluding share-based compensation, was US$321.2 million and US$317.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share Based on Net Loss Excluding Share-based Compensation Attributable to Sea Limited’s Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding share-based compensation, was US$0.61 and US$0.68 in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “likely to,” “potential,” “confident,” “guidance,” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sea’s beliefs and expectations, the business, financial and market outlook, and projections from its management in this announcement, as well as Sea’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Sea may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Sea’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition, financial results, and results of operations; the growth in, and market size of, the digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services industries in the markets where it operates, including segments within those industries; expected changes in its revenue, costs or expenditures; its ability to continue to source, develop and offer new and attractive online games and to offer other engaging digital entertainment content; the growth of its digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses; its expectations regarding growth in its user base, level of engagement, and monetization; its ability to continue to develop new technologies and/or upgrade its existing technologies; its expectations regarding the use of proceeds from its financing activities, including its follow-on offerings and convertible notes offerings; growth and trends of its markets and competition in its industries; government policies and regulations relating to its industries; general economic and business conditions in its markets; and the impact of widespread health developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities, and the availability of effective vaccines and treatments) which could, among other things, impact the business and manufacturing activities of its ecosystem participants, disrupt the global supply chain including those of its sellers on its platforms and merchant partners, and negatively affect consumer discretionary spending. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sea’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Sea undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

“Net loss excluding share-based compensation” represents net loss before share-based compensation. This financial measure helps to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss. The use of this measure has its limitations in that it does not include all items that impact the net loss or income for the period, and share-based compensation are significant expenses.

“Net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders” represents net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders before share-based compensation. This financial measure helps to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss. The use of this measure has its limitations in that it does not include all items that impact the net loss or income for the period, and share-based compensation are significant expenses.

“Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders” represents net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

“Adjusted EBITDA” for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

“Adjusted EBITDA” for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

“Total adjusted EBITDA” represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea’s data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data.

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating income (loss) 597,713 (627,509 ) (159,821 ) (24,894 ) (119,505 ) (334,016 ) Net effect of changes in deferred

revenue and its related cost 135,262 - - - - 135,262 Depreciation and Amortization 7,969 47,735 4,835 1,619 - 62,158 Share-based compensation - - - - 112,485 112,485 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 740,944 (579,774 ) (154,986 ) (23,275 ) (7,020 ) (24,111 ) For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating income (loss) 167,027 (344,842 ) (99,227 ) (13,393 ) (82,373 ) (372,808 ) Net effect of changes in deferred

revenue and its related cost 262,966 - - - - 262,966 Depreciation and Amortization 6,242 31,114 1,730 2,624 - 41,710 Share-based compensation - - - - 75,870 75,870 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 436,235 (313,728 ) (97,497 ) (10,769 ) (6,503 ) 7,738

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as “Other Services”.

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

(3) Intersegment sales incentives are not included in the adjusted EBITDA calculation for e-commerce, digital financial services and other services segments.

For the Three Months

ended June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ Net loss (393,535 ) (433,669 ) Share-based compensation 75,870 112,485 Net loss excluding share-based compensation (317,665 ) (321,184 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 574 227 Net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable

to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (317,091 ) (320,957 ) Weighted average shares used in loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 466,495,859 523,247,645 Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding

share-based compensation attributable to Sea Limited’s

ordinary shareholders (0.68 ) (0.61 )

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data For the Six Months

ended June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 753,629 1,805,602 E-commerce and other services 631,264 1,772,040 Sales of goods 212,061 466,550 Total revenue 1,596,954 4,044,192 Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (299,231 ) (540,936 ) E-commerce and other services (673,815 ) (1,491,286 ) Cost of goods sold (216,282 ) (435,667 ) Total cost of revenue (1,189,328 ) (2,467,889 ) Gross profit 407,626 1,576,303 Operating income (expenses): Other operating income 57,925 147,095 Sales and marketing expenses (694,665 ) (1,600,284 ) General and administrative expenses (271,480 ) (491,850 ) Research and development expenses (139,933 ) (313,693 ) Total operating expenses (1,048,153 ) (2,258,732 ) Operating loss (640,527 ) (682,429 ) Interest income 15,206 14,969 Interest expense (67,927 ) (49,606 ) Investment gain (loss), net 58,968 (19,770 ) Changes in fair value of convertible notes (87 ) – Foreign exchange gain 12,687 6,094 Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees (621,680 ) (730,742 ) Income tax expense (51,058 ) (126,216 ) Share of results of equity investees (1,588 ) 1,198 Net loss (674,326 ) (855,760 ) Net profit attributable to non-controlling interests (148 ) (372 ) Net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (674,474 ) (856,132 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (1.45 ) (1.65 ) Weighted average shares used in loss per share computation: 464,344,956 519,037,660 Basic and diluted

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,166,880 4,645,383 Restricted cash 859,192 1,328,060 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$7,978 and $4,971, as of December 31, 2020 and June 30,

2021 respectively 362,999 382,662 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,054,229 1,202,889 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$20,872 and $58,832, as of December 31, 2020 and June

30, 2021 respectively 285,937 762,485 Inventories, net 64,219 99,477 Short-term investments 126,099 962,141 Amounts due from related parties 19,449 14,001 Total current assets 8,939,004 9,397,098 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 386,401 442,122 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 234,555 388,073 Intangible assets, net 39,773 42,137 Long-term investments 190,482 286,372 Prepaid expenses and other assets 204,804 301,104 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of

$19,612 and $15,058, as of December 31, 2020 and June

30, 2021 respectively 117,149 45,488 Restricted cash 27,321 29,457 Deferred tax assets 99,904 114,862 Goodwill 216,278 476,334 Total non-current assets 1,516,667 2,125,949 Total assets 10,455,671 11,523,047

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 121,637 179,551 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,033,461 2,670,816 Advances from customers 161,379 206,383 Amounts due to related parties 42,613 60,017 Operating lease liabilities 74,506 113,544 Deferred revenue 2,150,165 2,538,838 Income tax payable 52,306 114,448 Total current liabilities 4,636,067 5,883,597 Non-current liabilities Accrued expenses and other payables 36,159 61,036 Operating lease liabilities 177,870 299,476 Deferred revenue 343,297 396,138 Convertible notes 1,840,406 1,282,496 Deferred tax liabilities 1,526 1,272 Unrecognized tax benefits 107 107 Total non-current liabilities 2,399,365 2,040,525 Total liabilities 7,035,432 7,924,122

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ Shareholders’ equity Class A Ordinary shares 179 190 Class B Ordinary shares 76 76 Additional paid-in capital 8,526,571 9,587,617 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,681 (22,989 ) Statutory reserves 2,363 1,766 Accumulated deficit (5,150,958 ) (6,006,493 ) Total Sea Limited shareholders’ equity 3,382,912 3,560,167 Non-controlling interests 37,327 38,758 Total shareholders’ equity 3,420,239 3,598,925 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 10,455,671 11,523,047

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) For the Six Months ended

June 30, 2020 2021 $ $ Net cash generated from operating activities 74,446 450,726 Net cash used in investing activities (310,812 ) (1,649,827 ) Net cash generated from financing activities 786,837 180,358 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 8,695 (31,750 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 559,166 (1,050,493 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the

period 3,570,578 7,053,393 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 4,129,744 6,002,900

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,024,267 1,155,193 88,737 12,351 - 2,280,548 Operating income (loss) 597,713 (627,509 ) (159,821 ) (24,894 ) (119,505 ) (334,016 ) Non-operating loss, net (25,061 ) Income tax expense (75,191 ) Share of results of equity investees 599 Net loss (433,669 )

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 383,946 443,035 11,687 43,366 - 882,034 Operating income (loss) 167,027 (344,842 ) (99,227 ) (13,393 ) (82,373 ) (372,808 ) Non-operating income, net 7,612 Income tax expense (27,821 ) Share of results of equity investees (518 ) Net loss (393,535 )

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as “Other Services”.

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

