REE Automotive Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Daniel Barel, REE Automotive Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer: “Through the first half of 2021 we advanced our position as a go-to partner for bringing EVs to market across most commercial vehicle classes, establishing collaborations with market leaders and securing diverse geographic and segment industry share. With our disruptive technology and business model, we aim to bring the ‘Intel Inside’ approach to the automotive industry so that future EVs will be ‘Powered by REE’.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE), a leader in e-Mobility, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. REE is focused on executing milestone deliverables on its signed strategic collaborations spanning market segments including trucks, walk-in vans, Mobility-as-a-Service and autonomous vehicles. The Company closed its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. on July 22, 2021.

“We now have five new REEcorner designs being prepared for production in our global engineering center in the UK where our headcount is growing rapidly, allowing us to execute on our production readiness timeline. We are also opening our U.S. headquarters and first Integration Center in Texas to be closer to our North American production partners and customers. As we expand our global presence, we look to capitalize on the ever-growing global demand for zero-emission EVs. This is further reinforced by public sector mandates such as the U.S. federal government’s, which announced a target for EVs to make up 50% of all vehicle sales in the country by 2030.”

First Half 2021 Commercial Progress:

REE secured four major collaborations that expanded its industry footprint across segments:

Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation and a global leader in heavy & medium duty trucks: Advanced and solidified a pre-existing 2019 cooperation agreement with Hino Motors to a business alliance for the development and marketing of the modular FlatFormer EV platform ‘Powered by REE’. The jointly developed modular EV will be designed to address a large variety of applications and use cases such as cargo, logistics, people movers and utility via an interchangeable service module (top hat).

Magna International, the world’s largest vehicle contract manufacturer: Secured strategic collaboration agreement with Magna International to jointly develop and market a fully modular EV that is ’Powered by REE’. Together the companies will explore future vehicle development opportunities across a variety of use cases, including Mobility-as-a-Service in the light commercial vehicle market.

J.B Poindexter’s EAVX: Signed a strategic collaboration with EAVX, an EV-focused business unit of JB Poindexter & Co. (the parent company of Morgan Olson, the leading producer of walk-in van bodies in North America), to develop commercial electric vehicles ‘Powered by REE’ for the North American market. The first joint program prototype will target the fast-growing U.S. walk-in van market via a joint sales team.

Navya, which is currently active with autonomous vehicles in 23 countries: Expanded footprint in the autonomous vehicle segment with a strategic collaboration agreement with Navya Group to jointly develop a L4 autonomous system ‘Powered by REE’ and driven by Navya.

Technology and Supply Chain Advancements:

Developed and introduced five next generation REEcorner architecture designs to support vehicle classes 1 to 6.

Received 5 patent grants and filed 26 new patent applications in the first half of 2021.

Established and staffed REE’s Engineering Center of Excellence in the UK to industrialize REE’s products and manufacturing with state-of-the-art testing and engineering equipment.

Selected Austin, Texas as the site of REE’s U.S. headquarters and its first CapEx-light Integration Center. The U.S. Integration Center is expected to have annual capacity of 40,000 modular EV platforms to support 2023 mass production targets.

Signed joint development of a new lightweight and efficient electric propulsion system with American Axle & Manufacturing.

Grew headcount1 to 184 employees from 84 employees at year-end 2020, primarily in R&D.

Financial Highlights:

Gross proceeds from the merger were approximately $348 million with transaction costs of approximately $63 million. As of July 22nd, 2021, the Company had approximately $300 million in cash which is sufficient to execute on the Company’s business plan.

GAAP net loss of $31.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $12.6 million in the first quarter 2021 and $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily related to non-cash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net loss of $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Outlook

Based on current market conditions and the current regulatory environment, the Company expects to achieve the following:

Continue to execute on REE’s commercial programs, including the delivery of prototypes for non-public road tests.

Expand industry penetration through additional partnerships and expansion of variety of EV types ‘Powered by REE’.

Extend supply chain capacity by executing additional collaborations with leading suppliers.

Break ground on US headquarters and integration center.

Reiterating 35% increase in headcount to achieve target of approximately 250 FTEs by year end compared to June 30, 2021.

Total annual capital and operational expenditures on a non-GAAP basis in 2021 are expected to increase by approximately 25%, or between $15 million and $16 million, as compared to a previous expectation of $64 million. The change is attributed to increased engineering spend to support growth in additional customer programs.

1 Employee headcount includes both internal direct employees and external consultants deployed to REE on an FTE basis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this press release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in comparing the profitability among companies within the industry by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding non-operating factors. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues - 6 89 6 217 Cost of sales 4 11 204 15 345 Gross loss (4 ) (5 ) (115 ) (9 ) (128 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses, net 9,545 7,149 18,191 16,694 20,153 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,590 5,448 15,711 27,038 18,219 Total operating expenses 31,135 12,597 33,902 43,732 38,372 Operating loss (31,139 ) (12,602 ) (34,017 ) (43,741 ) (38,500 ) Financial income, net 8 4 166 12 293 Net loss before income tax (31,131 ) (12,598 ) (33,851 ) (43,729 ) (38,207 ) Income tax expense 45 - - 45 - Net loss (31,176 ) (12,598 ) (33,851 ) (43,774 ) (38,207 ) Net comprehensive loss (31,176 ) (12,598 ) (33,851 ) (44,774 ) (38,207 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.16 ) (0.07 ) (0.22 ) (0.22 ) (0.26 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and preferred shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share(1)(2) 198,999,979 193,705,500 156,865,876 196,367,365 148,751,527

(1) Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the stock split following completion of the Merger on July 22, 2021.

(2) Total number of Class A Ordinary Shares outstanding as of August 17, 2021 is approximately 230 million, and Class A Ordinary Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis assuming all outstanding warrants and issued equity incentive awards are exercised, is approximately 363 million.





REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,010 $ 44,707 Restricted cash 923 800 Short-term deposits - 1,667 Inventory 267 271 Trade receivables 11 55 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,698 428 Total current assets 32,909 47,928 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deferred transaction costs 3,961 328 Property and equipment, net 1,400 755 Total non-current assets 5,361 1,083 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,270 $ 49,011 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 2,167 $ 970 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,728 2,260 Deferred revenues 578 - Total current liabilities 9,473 3,230 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,473 3,230 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary and Preferred shares(1) - - Additional paid-in capital 181,749 154,959 Accumulated deficit (152,952 ) (109,178 ) Total shareholders' equity 28,797 45,781 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,270 $ 49,011

(1) Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the stock split following completion of the Merger on July 22, 2021.





REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash used in operating activities (17,399 ) (4,026 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from deposits 1,667 - Purchase of property and equipment (900 ) (308 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 767 (308 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of warrants to preferred shares 2,657 - Payments of deferred offering costs (599 ) - Proceeds from issuance of Preferred shares, net - 25,825 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,058 25,825 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,574 ) 21,491 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,507 27,712 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,933 $ 49,203









Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Loss on a GAAP Basis (31,176 ) (12,598 ) (33,851 ) (43,774 ) (38,207 ) Interest income (23 ) (30 ) (161 ) (53 ) (308 ) Income taxes 45 - - 45 - Depreciation and amortization 95 74 37 169 65 Share-based compensation 20,027 4,106 31,332 24,133 33,652 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (11,032 ) (8,448 ) (2,643 ) (19,480 ) (4,798 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation.





Reconciliation of GAAP research and development expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses; GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses; GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss, and GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted to Non-GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP research and development expenses 9,545 7,149 18,191 16,694 20,153 Share-based compensation (1,537 ) (1,645 ) (16,864 ) (3,182 ) (17,742 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses 8,008 5,504 1,327 13,512 2,411 GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses 21,590 5,448 15,711 27,038 18,219 Share-based compensation(1) (18,490 ) (2,461 ) (14,468 ) (20,951 ) (15,910 ) Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses 3,100 2,987 1,243 6,087 2,309 GAAP net loss (31,176 ) (12,598 ) (33,851 ) (43,774 ) (38,207 ) Share-based compensation (20,027 ) (4,106 ) (31,332 ) (24,133 ) (33,652 ) Non-GAAP net loss (11,149 ) (8,492 ) (2,519 ) (19,641 ) (4,555 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.10 ) (0.03 )

1) In June 2021 the Company issued ordinary shares to a Strategic Partner. As a result, the Company recorded share-based compensation expenses in the amount of $15.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Headquartered in Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA, the UK and Germany. REE has a unique CapEx-light manufacturing model that leverages its Tier 1 partners’ existing production lines. REE’s technology, together with their unique value proposition and commitment to excellence, positions REE to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

