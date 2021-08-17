eGain Virtual Financial Coach Experiences Early Success with Credit Unions

Thousands of consumers are already using the Coach for advice and user feedback has been positive. Once the Coach develops a personalized coaching plan for a customer, it engages her in a continuous conversation with proactive, behavioral nudges via messaging and digital channels.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that 25 credit unions have deployed the eGain Virtual Financial Coach since its launch in March earlier this year.

85% users say that the personalized plan prescribed by the Coach is achievable.

88% users say that the coaching experience is valuable.

Matt Duthler, Marketing Director at Northland Area Federal Credit Union said: “Northland is thrilled to be able to provide the Virtual Coach to our members. We know our members have a pressing need for financial advice. The Coach is a fun, personal, and a motivating way to help our members save more money, improve their credit score, make that big purchase, and improve their financial health.”

Pre-packaged with financial counseling best practices from GreenPath, eGain Virtual Financial Coach enables credit unions to deliver high-quality, AI-powered financial advice at scale. As a 100% turnkey solution, the Coach can be configured, personalized, and activated within minutes for a credit union or bank.

“This is not your typical chatbot,” explained Rick Bialobrzeski, GreenPath’s Chief Business Development Officer. “It offers users 24/7 access to customized advice about their credit. Users feel like they’re getting expert advice from a seasoned financial counselor.”

“Credit Union executives tell us how they have been looking for an intelligent, turnkey financial coaching solution forever,” said Evan Siegel, VP of eGain Financial Services AI. “We are thrilled to deliver this innovative service, in partnership with GreenPath, to our communities.”

