SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global webcam market size is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the rising concern regarding security and surveillance, increasing emphasis on virtual meetings across the commercial sector, and continuous product innovations are expected to support the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of technology, the digital segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of nearly 15.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the soaring demand for better image quality and more video coverage area

In terms of product, the wireless segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Volume-wise, the segment is expected to register a CAGR of close to 20% over the forecast period owing to benefits such as portability and better ease of use as compared to USB webcams

In terms of end use, the security and surveillance segment captured a revenue share of nearly 20% in 2020 with the rising need for real-time monitoring to detect uncertain movement and alerting about unexpected events

North America dominated in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 35% of the overall market. This can be attributed to the early adoption of the latest technologies by the consumers based in this region

The market has also benefitted from the continual advancements in technology, allowing for better recording, zoom quality, and better streaming. An increasing number of webcams in the market incorporate advanced features such as 1080p resolution, 60 fps video streaming, auto light correction, and autofocus, targeting emerging customers such as video-streamers and professional gamers. Advanced features such as these also facilitate the application of webcams in smart home security systems for remote surveillance.