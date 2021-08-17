checkAd

KULR Technology Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Shareholder Update Letter

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and posted a Shareholder Letter to its website summarizing corporate updates since the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

KULR's Q2 revenue increased by over 200% year-over-year as the Company continued to make significant investments in all areas of its business to sustain and expand in 2021 and beyond. The Company raised $6.5 million in equity capital on May 20, 2021, which strengthened the balance sheet and helped facilitate KULR's uplisting to the NYSE-American exchange on June 07, 2021. In addition, the Company received approximately $3.7 million in Q2 2021 from the exercise of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of common stocks and approximately $1.5 million from the exercise of warrants to purchase a total of 1,200,000 shares of common stock in July 2021. With over $12 million in cash at end of Q2, KULR is in the strongest financial position in its history.

As KULR accelerates its investments in new technology developments in smart battery platform, battery cell screen and testing automation and fast charging battery architecture, it continues to grow sales in its foundational aerospace and defense businesses. KULR's business model continues to evolve as the Company focuses on near-term commercialization opportunities for its technology in battery transportation and energy storage products. The Company’s goal is to provide total battery safety solutions for more efficient battery systems, increased sustainability, and end-of-life battery management, making KULR a key technology solutions provider in the migration to a global circular economy.

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • KULR received three US Department of Transportation (“DoT”) special permits to allow for the safe transportation of recycled, prototype and DDR (damaged, defective, and recalled) lithium-ion batteries respectively. These special permits allow for up to 2.1 kWh (kilowatt-hour) of energy capacity and retains seven times the energy capacity protection compared to its closest competitor.
