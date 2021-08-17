TCR² Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Medical Meetings Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that their interim update on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel will be featured in the official Press Programme at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Additionally, due to TCR2 opting to not present its accepted featured poster presentation on September 8, 2021 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the Company was notified by the WCLC of their decision to withdraw its abstract titled “Phase 1 Trial of Gavocabtagene Autoleucel (gavo-cel, TC-210) In Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors.”



The Company will highlight all of its new clinical data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel in patients with refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors as part of an oral presentation at the ESMO Congress 2021 on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am EST). The presentation will include clinical and translational data from at least 17 evaluable patients treated with gavo-cel up to dose level 5 (DL5). In addition to malignant mesothelioma and ovarian cancer, the presentation will include data from a third mesothelin-expressing solid tumor indication, cholangiocarcinoma.